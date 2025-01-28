Women, Climate, and Growth: Transforming Africa's Land Policies for the Future

A report by Klaus Deininger and Aparajita Goyal, developed with contributions from institutions like the World Bank and Oxford University, highlights the transformative potential of land policies in Africa to tackle urbanization, climate change, and gender inequality. With Africa’s urban population projected to triple by 2050, the need for effective land governance is critical. However, many land registries remain inefficient, costly, and inaccessible, hindering urban planning and economic growth. The lack of trust and digital interoperability within these systems exacerbates issues, limiting their ability to serve as tools for urban development and wealth generation.

Urban Land Reform: A Path to Equitable Growth

Urban land reform can address challenges like congestion, housing shortages, and carbon emissions. African cities, which are expanding rapidly, struggle with rising costs of accessing essential services and jobs. Digital tools such as satellite imagery and interoperable systems can revolutionize urban land management by reducing registration costs and increasing transparency. Rwanda’s success story exemplifies this: a digital titling system issued titles for 11 million parcels at low cost, boosting women’s land ownership and encouraging investment in housing and agriculture. Similarly, Lesotho’s reforms simplified processes and enhanced women’s rights, significantly improving credit access and market participation.

Property taxation is another powerful tool for urban development. Despite the enormous potential for property tax revenue estimated at $60 billion annually it remains underutilized across African cities. By creating urban property tax maps using satellite imagery, countries like Nigeria have successfully increased revenue while fostering demand for formal land documentation. Efficient property taxation can finance urban infrastructure, reduce housing costs, and strengthen trust between governments and citizens.

Empowering Women through Land Ownership

Land and property account for 40-60% of household wealth globally, yet fewer than 25% of formal land documents in Africa include women’s names. This disparity hinders women’s economic participation, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion. Gender-sensitive land reforms, such as joint ownership and inheritance rights, have demonstrated significant benefits. In Ethiopia and Rwanda, targeted reforms increased women’s economic agency, bargaining power, and investment in land and human capital.

However, entrenched social norms and inheritance practices remain substantial obstacles. Addressing these requires not only legal reforms but also educational campaigns to challenge traditional practices. By empowering women through land ownership, countries can unlock significant economic and social benefits, creating a foundation for more inclusive growth.

Resilient Rural Areas: Strengthening Agriculture and Climate Adaptation

In rural areas, reforms in land tenure can reduce conflicts, enhance productivity, and improve resilience to climate change. Historically, African agricultural growth relied on land expansion, but this approach is no longer sustainable as uncultivated high-quality land becomes scarce. Secure land tenure reduces risks of expropriation, encouraging farmers to invest in long-term improvements such as irrigation and soil fertility. Ethiopia’s large-scale land certification program demonstrates this potential, reducing land conflicts, boosting investments, and strengthening women’s rights.

Climate change poses additional challenges, increasing resource scarcity and triggering conflicts, particularly between pastoral and sedentary communities. Documented land rights provide a buffer, enabling farmers to adopt resilient practices and secure climate finance. Public land demarcation combined with digital tools can further help manage climate risks and reduce speculative land acquisitions, ensuring sustainable rural development.

Digital Tools and Decentralized Land Management

Digital technologies hold transformative potential for African land governance. High-resolution satellite imagery and digital interoperability can reduce the costs of land registration and improve data reliability. These tools also allow for real-time monitoring of land use and environmental compliance, as seen in Rwanda and Ethiopia. By integrating land registries with systems like national IDs and building permits, governments can improve transparency, service delivery, and land market functioning.

Decentralized land management offers another promising model. Ethiopia’s land use certification program enabled more equitable distribution of land rights at a low cost, fostering greater market participation and reducing disputes. Similarly, Mexico’s decentralized documentation of customary rights created a sustainable model for community-led governance and investment. These examples highlight the potential of localized solutions in addressing Africa’s diverse land governance challenges.

Building a Resilient Future

Africa’s land governance reforms must address systemic inefficiencies, gender disparities, and climate challenges. By leveraging digital technologies and decentralizing land management, countries can create more equitable systems that empower women, improve urban infrastructure, and foster rural resilience. Integrating land policies with urban planning, climate adaptation, and financial markets will not only unlock economic growth but also ensure sustainability and inclusivity. With collaborative efforts and continued investment in land governance, Africa can transform its challenges into opportunities for lasting development.