Ethiopia’s Seed Market Revolution: DSM’s Impact on Maize and the Road Ahead for Wheat

Ethiopia’s Direct Seed Marketing (DSM) initiative, introduced in 2011, has reshaped the country’s agricultural landscape by shifting seed distribution from a state-controlled model to a more competitive market-driven system. Researchers from the World Bank’s Development Economics Prospects Group, CGIAR, and the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute conducted a comprehensive study to assess DSM’s impact on smallholder farmers’ seed purchasing behavior and crop productivity. Their findings highlight the initiative’s effectiveness in improving access to improved seed varieties, particularly for maize, while also revealing challenges in extending similar benefits to wheat farmers. The study provides valuable insights into the success and limitations of DSM, offering policy recommendations for enhancing Ethiopia’s seed sector.

Breaking Away from the State-Controlled Seed System

For years, Ethiopia’s agriculture sector suffered from inefficient seed distribution, leading to low adoption of improved varieties and stagnant productivity. Smallholder farmers faced several obstacles in accessing quality seeds, including limited market awareness, financial constraints, and restrictive government policies. Under the old state-run system, seed production and distribution were monopolized by public enterprises that controlled demand assessment, seed multiplication, and allocation through regional agencies and cooperatives. However, this model resulted in persistent challenges such as inaccurate demand forecasting, untimely seed delivery, supply shortages, and high transaction costs.

DSM was introduced as a strategic intervention to address these inefficiencies by allowing public and private seed producers to sell directly to farmers. By bypassing bureaucratic bottlenecks and shortening the seed distribution chain, DSM aimed to create a more dynamic, competitive, and efficient seed market. Seed producers were empowered to conduct their own demand assessments, distribute seeds through multiple channels—including cooperatives, private dealers, and retail outlets—and compete based on quality, price, and service. The initiative sought to align supply with actual farmer needs while reducing public expenditure on seed distribution.

Measurable Impact on Maize, But Challenges for Wheat

To evaluate DSM’s effectiveness, the researchers analyzed data from Ethiopian Agricultural Commercialization Cluster (ACC) surveys conducted in 2012, 2016, and 2019. By leveraging the staggered rollout of DSM across different districts, they employed a quasi-experimental difference-in-differences approach to measure changes in farmers’ seed purchases and crop yields before and after the program’s implementation.

The results show that DSM significantly improved maize adoption and productivity. The proportion of farmers purchasing maize seed increased by 15 percentage points, while the quantity of maize seed purchased per hectare rose by 45%. Most importantly, maize yields saw an 18% increase, demonstrating the program’s success in boosting farm-level productivity. This indicates that DSM played a critical role in enhancing farmers’ access to improved seed varieties, ultimately leading to higher output and income.

However, DSM’s impact on wheat seed purchases and yields was negligible. The study found no statistically significant change in wheat farmers’ seed-buying behavior or productivity levels. This contrast between maize and wheat is largely attributed to differences in crop reproductive biology. Hybrid maize requires farmers to purchase fresh seeds every season to maximize yields, naturally sustaining demand for commercial seed markets. Wheat, being a self-pollinating crop, allows farmers to save and reuse seeds for multiple seasons, reducing their reliance on formal seed distribution channels. Consequently, while DSM successfully stimulated maize seed adoption, its influence on wheat remained limited.

Why Maize Thrived Under DSM While Wheat Lagged

The success of DSM in maize seed markets can also be linked to the crop’s historical market development in Ethiopia. Even before DSM’s introduction, Ethiopia had already seen considerable private sector involvement in hybrid maize production and distribution. Private seed companies were better positioned to respond to increased demand under DSM, leveraging their existing infrastructure, marketing strategies, and expertise. In contrast, wheat seed production remained largely state-controlled, limiting DSM’s ability to foster private sector engagement.

Another key factor was the transition period required for DSM to yield results. While maize farmers saw noticeable gains in 2019, the impact was less evident in 2016, suggesting that shifting from a government-controlled to a market-driven seed distribution system takes time. Private seed suppliers needed time to adjust their production strategies, develop distribution networks, and build farmer trust. For wheat and other self-pollinating crops, this transition may take even longer, necessitating additional policy interventions to encourage farmer participation in formal seed markets.

The Path Forward: Tailored Policies for Different Crops

The study underscores the need for a more nuanced approach to seed market reforms in Ethiopia. While DSM has been highly effective in improving maize seed access and productivity, a uniform strategy may not work for all crops. Policymakers should consider crop-specific interventions to address different market dynamics. For wheat and other self-pollinating crops, complementary strategies such as improved extension services, targeted subsidies, and enhanced quality control mechanisms may be necessary to promote greater seed adoption.

Additionally, while DSM has reduced government involvement in seed distribution for some crops, public investment in the seed sector remains crucial. For hybrid maize, further market liberalization and increased competition among private seed companies could drive efficiency, lower prices, and improve access. However, for wheat and other crops with limited private sector interest, continued public support in breeding, seed multiplication, and distribution will be essential to ensure farmers have access to quality seeds. Strengthening regulatory frameworks and fostering collaboration between public and private sector actors could further enhance DSM’s overall effectiveness.

Ethiopia’s DSM initiative represents a bold step toward modernizing the country’s seed sector and improving smallholder productivity. The program’s success in increasing maize seed adoption and yields highlights the benefits of a more competitive seed market. However, the limited impact on wheat demonstrates the complexities of seed market transformation and the need for tailored policy solutions. Moving forward, Ethiopia must strike a balance between promoting private sector participation and maintaining strategic public investments to support seed market development across diverse crops. By refining its seed policy framework and addressing crop-specific challenges, the country can accelerate agricultural productivity growth and enhance food security for millions of smallholder farmers.