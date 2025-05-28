GROW Project Unveiled to Boost Jobs, Resilience, and Inclusion in Northern Sri Lanka

A bold new chapter in Sri Lanka’s development journey has begun with the launch of the GROW Project – Generating Resilient Opportunities for Work, a transformative initiative aimed at rebuilding livelihoods, enhancing climate resilience, and fostering social inclusion in the conflict-affected Northern Province. Spearheaded by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and jointly funded by the Governments of Australia and Norway, GROW is a US$2.8 million investment in sustainable and inclusive development from 2025 to 2028.

Revitalizing the North: A Region in Need of Opportunity

Decades of civil conflict, persistent economic fragility, and worsening climate shocks have left deep scars across Sri Lanka’s Northern Province. With over 75,000 women-headed households and more than 21,000 people with disabilities, the region continues to face disproportionate poverty and unemployment.

GROW responds to these challenges with an integrated development model focused on:

Creating meaningful, climate-smart jobs

Promoting inclusive access to markets and decision-making

Strengthening institutional capacity to drive long-term resilience

The initiative builds on the ILO’s longstanding experience in the region through its Jobs for Peace and Resilience (JPR) Programme and related projects such as LEED, LEED+, EGLR, and PAVE, which have already shown positive impacts on community empowerment and local enterprise growth.

Empowerment Through Employment and Innovation

A key feature of GROW is its emphasis on value chains with high local potential. The program will engage marginalized communities in:

Gherkin and horticulture cultivation

Seaweed farming

Tilapia aquaculture

These sectors have been strategically chosen for their suitability to the Northern Province’s geography and market trends. By fostering partnerships with private companies and cooperatives, the project will ensure that small-scale producers can access national and international markets.

Digitization will be promoted to modernize agricultural practices and improve access to information, while community-led platforms will empower local voices, particularly those of women and persons with disabilities, to participate in economic decision-making.

Climate Resilience and Institutional Strengthening

Climate change remains a looming threat for Sri Lanka’s agrarian regions. GROW incorporates robust resilience-building measures such as:

Climate-smart agriculture and aquaculture training

Sustainable water and soil management practices

Strengthening early warning systems and disaster preparedness

In parallel, the program will support government extension services, enhancing the capacities of local institutions to deliver effective advisory services and to mainstream climate and inclusion priorities into development plans.

Short food value chains will also be developed to reduce reliance on imports, increase food security, and create locally anchored economic opportunities.

International Support and Local Ownership

In launching the initiative, Northern Province Governor Mr. Nagalingam Vedanayagam praised the collaborative nature of the program:

“With the support of the Government of Australia and the Government of Norway, we have seen the positive impact of innovative efforts to rebuild our economy and restore livelihoods. The GROW project reinforces our joint commitment to inclusive, climate-resilient development.”

Paul Stephens, Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, emphasized the continuity of Australia’s development efforts in the North:

“Australia is excited to partner with the ILO and Norway in building on our past engagements to deliver equitable growth and resilience in this vital region.”

Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Deputy Head of Mission at Norway’s Embassy, spoke to the project’s potential to support reconciliation:

“Reconciliation is not a destination — it is a process. GROW contributes to that process by addressing inequality, creating shared economic opportunity, and promoting inclusive governance.”

ILO’s Sri Lanka and Maldives Country Director, Joni Simpson, underscored the importance of collective action:

“GROW brings together farmers, cooperatives, companies, and civil society in a collaborative and inclusive model. We believe it will help build stronger livelihoods, more cohesive communities, and a fairer future for all.”

Looking Ahead: A Model for Resilient Development

The GROW Project marks a new era for Northern Sri Lanka, offering a powerful example of how inclusive, climate-conscious development can be both community-driven and scalable. With active support from government, international partners, and local stakeholders, the initiative sets out to transform not just economic outcomes, but the social fabric and environmental sustainability of a region that has long waited for renewal.

Its lessons may well serve as a roadmap for other post-conflict regions across the globe — showing that with the right mix of partnership, empowerment, and vision, resilient futures are within reach.