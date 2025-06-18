Afghan Women Face Deepening Inequality, UN Gender Index Shows Post-Taliban Rule

Nearly four years after the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Afghan women are suffering some of the worst gender inequalities in the world, according to a new report released by UN Women. The Afghanistan Gender Index, the most detailed evaluation of women’s empowerment and gender parity since the Taliban takeover, paints a dire picture of life for Afghan women and girls under the current regime.

The report, developed with financial support from the European Union, reveals that Afghanistan now holds the second-largest gender gap globally, with a 76 per cent disparity between women’s and men’s outcomes in health, education, financial access, and political decision-making. In stark terms, Afghan women are realizing only 17 per cent of their potential to make life choices and access opportunities. This compares to a global average of 60.7 per cent.

Systemic Exclusion Across Sectors

The Index reveals widespread systemic exclusion, as well as the devastating impact of Taliban policies on education, employment, and autonomy:

78 per cent of young Afghan women are not in education, employment, or training (NEET) —a rate nearly four times higher than that of Afghan men.

The secondary school completion rate for girls is expected to plummet to near zero following successive bans on female education at both secondary and tertiary levels , including in medical fields .

Only 24 per cent of Afghan women participate in the labour force, compared to 89 per cent of men, making Afghanistan one of the worst countries in the world for women’s workforce participation.

Even within the labour force, women are overrepresented in insecure, informal jobs, often working from home without protection or pay parity. At the same time, unpaid domestic responsibilities remain heavily gendered—74 per cent of women report spending substantial time on household chores, while only 3 per cent of men do the same.

Financial Exclusion: A Triple Divide

The financial independence of Afghan women has also deteriorated significantly. The report shows that men are three times more likely to own a bank account or access mobile financial services.

This divide not only undermines women’s economic agency but also limits their ability to recover from humanitarian shocks or support their families independently. It presents a major barrier in a country where economic collapse and international isolation have decimated household income.

A Surge in Female Workforce Participation—Despite Bans

Remarkably, the report also shows a surge in the number of Afghan women entering the workforce since the Taliban’s return to power—despite increasing restrictions on their mobility and employment rights. Driven by economic necessity and a humanitarian crisis, the number of unemployed women actively seeking work has quadrupled since 2021. The number of employed women has doubled during the same period.

While most sectors remain closed to women, they continue to find informal workarounds, including entrepreneurship, home-based businesses, and humanitarian service delivery. These adaptations reflect their resilience and resourcefulness, even in the face of mounting restrictions.

Political Erasure, but Not Political Silence

The complete exclusion of women from governance is a major indicator of the gender inequality entrenched under the Taliban regime. No women currently hold roles in the de facto Cabinet or in local administrative offices. This absence marginalizes women from legal and policy decisions that directly affect their rights and futures.

Nevertheless, Afghan women continue to advocate for inclusive governance, both nationally and locally. Many have mobilized through informal councils, NGOs, and grassroots initiatives to raise concerns, propose policy changes, and amplify community needs—often at significant personal risk.

“Afghanistan’s greatest resource is its women and girls,” said Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women. “Their potential continues to be untapped, yet they persevere… Their courage and leadership are reshaping their communities, even in the face of immense restrictions.”

A Tool for Accountability and Action

The Afghanistan Gender Index will now serve as a baseline reference tool to help the international community and national stakeholders monitor the evolution of gender inequality in the country. It will also guide targeted interventions, ensuring that the voices, rights, and needs of Afghan women and girls are not ignored in humanitarian, development, and political efforts.

UN Women continues to operate on the ground in Afghanistan, working closely with local women, civil society, and humanitarian partners to deliver aid, promote women’s economic empowerment, and advocate for policy inclusion. The organization’s priority is to ensure that women live in dignity, are protected, and can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s recovery and development.