ILO Grants Palestine Non-Member Observer State Status with Expanded Rights

In a landmark move that aligns the International Labour Organization (ILO) with broader United Nations efforts to elevate the status of Palestine in international institutions, the 113th International Labour Conference (ILC) adopted a Resolution on 5 June 2025 granting Palestine the status of a “non-member observer State” within the Organization. This new designation represents a shift from Palestine’s previous status as a “liberation movement,” marking a significant political and institutional development within the ILO framework.

The resolution garnered overwhelming support, with 386 delegates voting in favor, 15 opposing, and 42 abstaining. The decision reflects growing international consensus on enhancing Palestine’s participation in global multilateral processes, following the precedent set by the UN General Assembly Resolution ES-10/23, adopted on 10 May 2024, which recognized Palestine’s eligibility for full UN membership.

Expanded Rights and Participation Privileges

Under the new resolution, Palestine gains an array of expanded privileges within the ILO, although it will not hold voting rights. Notably, it is now entitled to full and effective participation in ILO meetings and conferences, including the right to:

Attend the ILC with a tripartite delegation representing government, employers, and workers

Speak on all agenda items, including on behalf of other governments

Submit, introduce, and co-sponsor proposals and amendments

Provide explanations of votes on behalf of governments

Exercise the right of reply in official debates

This new role solidifies Palestine’s presence in global labour dialogue and enhances its ability to advocate for Palestinian workers’ rights, especially amid worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank.

Reinforcing the ILO’s Role in Palestinian Labour Development

The resolution strengthens the ILO’s technical and policy engagement in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), where economic fragility, mobility restrictions, and infrastructure damage have long hindered the labour market.

Yasser Hassan, Director of the ILO Office for Türkiye, emphasized the practical implications of the decision:

“The decision of the International Labour Conference effectively enhances ILO’s mandate in the occupied Palestinian territory. It will open the door for stronger technical support from ILO for rebuilding Palestinian labour market institutions.”

The ILO has long worked with Palestinian stakeholders, producing annual reports on the conditions of workers in the oPt and supporting labour rights and employment initiatives under its Decent Work Agenda. The expanded observer status will now allow Palestine to engage more deeply with ILO mechanisms, fostering greater collaboration, access to capacity-building, and international solidarity.

A Platform for Tripartite Engagement and International Cooperation

The resolution also lays the groundwork for enhanced partnerships between Palestinian government officials, employers, and worker representatives and their counterparts in ILO member States. This engagement is crucial for strengthening institutional capacity, promoting decent work, and driving employment recovery amid conflict-induced economic disruption.

Mr. Hassan highlighted Türkiye’s role in this partnership:

“Türkiye is among the friends of Palestine and the Palestinian people, and mutual cooperation on labour issues can contribute to the realization of decent work in Palestine.”

As an observer State, Palestine will also be better positioned to influence the formulation of international labour standards, engage in technical dialogue, and align its policies with ILO conventions and recommendations.

The Broader Context: International Recognition and Humanitarian Need

The resolution echoes a broader international momentum toward the political recognition and institutional integration of Palestine within multilateral systems. By aligning with the UN General Assembly’s call for expanded participation mechanisms, the ILO reinforces its commitment to inclusive development, rights-based labour policy, and social justice.

The decision also comes at a time when the Palestinian labour force faces dire conditions due to ongoing conflict, displacement, and blockade, especially in Gaza where unemployment rates have exceeded 50%, and entire sectors have been devastated.

In this context, the ILO’s renewed commitment signals an opportunity to:

Support the rebuilding of employment institutions and services

Strengthen workers’ protections and rights

Promote job creation and sustainable livelihoods

Engage international support for Palestine’s economic recovery

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Palestinian Labour Representation

The ILO’s recognition of Palestine as a non-member observer State represents a significant institutional advancement, offering Palestinian representatives a stronger voice on the global stage. While it does not include voting rights, the ability to speak, propose, and influence labour discourse opens new pathways for advocacy, diplomacy, and cooperation.

As Palestine seeks to rebuild its labour market institutions amid conflict and adversity, the ILO’s technical support and international partnerships will be pivotal in creating opportunities for decent work, gender inclusion, youth employment, and long-term development.