Thai Senate Engages ILO on Labour Rights, Conventions 87 and 98 Ratification

The Thai Senate Standing Committee on Labour, alongside its Sub-committee on Labour Protection and Welfare, paid an official visit to the International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao PDR (CO-Bangkok) on 20 August 2025 at the United Nations Building in Bangkok. The high-level dialogue represented a significant milestone in Thailand’s continuing journey to strengthen labour standards and promote decent work for all.

Focus on Core ILO Conventions

Central to the discussions were two of the ILO’s fundamental conventions:

Convention No. 87 (Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize, 1948)

Convention No. 98 (Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining, 1949)

Both instruments are considered pillars of international labour standards. Ratification would legally enshrine workers’ and employers’ rights to freely form and join organizations and to engage in collective bargaining—critical tools for achieving fairer workplaces and more balanced labour relations.

Potential Benefits for Thailand

ILO experts highlighted how embracing these conventions could transform Thailand’s labour landscape. Global evidence shows that where these rights are fully protected:

Productivity rises , as workers feel secure, respected, and motivated.

Industrial harmony improves , with fewer strikes and conflicts as disputes are settled through negotiation rather than confrontation.

National competitiveness strengthens, since countries with fairer labour systems attract greater investment and global trust.

For Thailand, aligning domestic labour practices with these international standards would not only improve conditions for workers but also enhance its reputation as a responsible member of the international community.

Voices from the Dialogue

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific, emphasized the transformative impact of worker participation:

“When workers have a voice, workplaces are fairer, economies are stronger, and societies thrive.”

Committee members echoed this sentiment, underscoring that listening to workers and employers is essential to building a resilient, sustainable labour system.

Aligning Laws with International Standards

The discussions also focused on the practical challenges of ratification. While Thailand has made progress in labour protection, aligning national laws and enforcement mechanisms with international standards remains a priority.

Key steps identified included:

Reviewing and amending existing legislation to ensure compliance with ILO conventions.

Strengthening mechanisms for collective bargaining and dispute resolution.

Ensuring freedom of association applies equally across sectors, including vulnerable groups such as migrant workers and informal economy workers.

Building institutional capacity for enforcement and monitoring of labour rights.

A Shared Vision for Fairer Workplaces

By engaging directly with the ILO, the Thai Senate demonstrated a clear commitment to shaping a labour environment where rights are respected and voices are heard. The dialogue highlighted the broader vision of labour reform—not just as a tool for economic growth, but as a foundation for:

Improved quality of life for workers

Fairness in workplaces

Sustainable national development

This cooperation also sends a signal to Thailand’s trading partners and investors that the country is serious about strengthening human rights and aligning with global standards.

Looking Ahead

The Senate’s visit and dialogue with the ILO is expected to accelerate national discussions on ratifying Conventions 87 and 98. Policymakers, employers, and trade unions will need to collaborate closely in shaping reforms that balance economic competitiveness with social justice.

Thailand’s active engagement with the ILO reflects not only a domestic priority for labour reform but also its role in the regional and global movement for decent work.

As the process moves forward, Thailand stands at a crossroads where stronger labour rights could translate into more harmonious workplaces, a more robust economy, and a stronger international profile.