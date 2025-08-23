Japan and IFAD Unite to Mobilize Private Sector Against Hunger in Africa

Mobilizing the private sector is increasingly seen as a cornerstone in eradicating hunger, malnutrition, and poverty across Africa, where more than one in five people still go hungry. This urgency was underscored today by Shinjiro Koizumi, Japan’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), and Alvaro Lario, President of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), during their meeting on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

A Shared Call to Action

With hunger rising for yet another year across the African continent, both leaders emphasized that governments and international organizations cannot fight food insecurity alone. “We must unlock the potential of the private sector, and harness its innovation, efficiency, and capital to raise incomes and create job opportunities for vulnerable rural producers,” said IFAD President Lario.

Minister Koizumi echoed the sentiment, expressing hope that Japanese technologies and expertise would help address the pressing challenges faced by developing countries. Their meeting marks the first high-level discussion between the two leaders, reinforcing the strategic IFAD-Japan partnership to make food systems more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.

A Longstanding Partnership Expands

Japan is one of IFAD’s founding members and has remained a committed partner since 1977, contributing over US$662 million to the Fund’s core resources and ranking as its eighth-largest donor. This historical collaboration has now broadened to include Japan’s private sector, aligning business innovation with rural development priorities.

Lario used TICAD9 to advocate for greater investment in rural development and resilience-building, describing it as the most cost-effective route to long-term global food security and stability. In addition to ministerial discussions, he also held talks with Japanese government officials and business leaders to explore new opportunities to link Japanese private companies with smallholder farmers in Africa and beyond.

The ELPS Initiative: Linking Farmers and Businesses

Central to this effort is the Enhanced Linkages between Private Sector and Small-scale Producers (ELPS), an initiative launched under Japan’s G7 Presidency in 2023 and implemented by IFAD. ELPS serves as a bridge between Japanese companies and African farmers, promoting collaboration that boosts productivity, income, and access to both local and international markets.

Phase one, launched in September 2024, brought together UCC, a leading coffee manufacturer, and Marubeni, a global trading company, to work with coffee producers in Tanzania. With a budget of US$460,000, this stage focused on sustainable farming practices and income growth for nine producer organizations. In May 2025, the first training sessions emphasized good agricultural practices and composting techniques using locally available resources. Women farmers, in particular, expressed enthusiasm for the use of organic fertilizers, anticipating improved yields and incomes.

Phase Two: Expanding Horizons in Rwanda

Building on early successes, IFAD and MAFF used TICAD9 to launch the second phase of ELPS, this time targeting Rwanda’s growing macadamia nut value chain. This stage, running from 2026 to 2027, will support 500 smallholder farmers with the goal of raising farmgate prices by 20 percent through organic certifications, including the Japanese Agricultural Standard (JAS).

OSTI Group—comprising OSTI Japan Co., Ltd. and Rwanda Nut Company Ltd.—will invest US$180,000 to provide technical assistance, certification support, and incentives for farmers transitioning to organic production. IFAD, supported by MAFF funds, will contribute US$366,000 toward farmer training, equipment, and agricultural inputs. This initiative also reflects Japan’s broader agenda to promote JAS certifications worldwide as part of its commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Leveraging Private Sector Strength

The ELPS model exemplifies how private companies can collaborate with small-scale farmers to build resilient agrifood systems. Japanese firms benefit from IFAD’s trusted role in facilitating relationships with governments and rural organizations, while farmers gain access to new technologies, certification processes, and global markets. For the private sector, food systems represent an investment frontier worth trillions of dollars, with Africa holding enormous potential for growth.

Looking Ahead

As TICAD9 concludes, the message from Tokyo is clear: the private sector must be a driving force in ending hunger and malnutrition. Japan and IFAD are setting an example by showing how governments, international organizations, and businesses can work hand-in-hand to empower rural producers, strengthen food systems, and contribute to global stability.

The ELPS initiative, already yielding tangible results, is poised to become a flagship model for innovative public-private partnerships in sustainable agriculture. Its success could serve as a blueprint for other countries seeking to transform food systems and uplift vulnerable farming communities.