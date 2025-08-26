Yemen: How acts of compassion light the way for healing

Her journey into humanitarian work began after years of serving in hospitals in Aden, where she witnessed firsthand the struggles vulnerable communities face in accessing healthcare services.

“In Aden, I worked at a private hospital,” she recalled. “I found that many people couldn’t afford treatment. That reality pushed me to find a way to help those left behind.”

She decided to relocate to Ma’rib, a city sheltering hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the conflict and a key transit hub for migrants making the perilous journey from the Horn of Africa through Yemen, with a clear goal in mind: to serve those who could not afford medical treatment.

‘Migrants who reach us are traumatised’

Dr. Nouf said she found her calling at the centre, which provides primary healthcare services to vulnerable groups, especially those on the move.

“Migrants who reach us are traumatised,” she explained. “Whether it’s hunger, fear of death or the unknown, it results in physical, psychological or neurological shocks.”

Many arrive with serious, sometimes permanent, injuries. Women in particular often carry visible and invisible scars from abuse suffered along irregular migration routes into the country.

“There are times when I emotionally struggle with what I see and hear,” she said. “But, helping these people and watching them recover fuels my passion and determination to continue.”

Listening to their stories filled with pain, fear and resilience, Dr. Nouf does everything she can to help, assessing each case, providing emergency support and when needed, referring patients to specialised services. From treatment for contagious diseases to care for physical and psychological traumas, MRP also offers protection services for survivors and victims who experienced violence, exploitation and abuse.”

From young migrant to aid worker

Dr. Nouf is not alone in this mission of delivering lifesaving assistance to migrants and Yemenis in need. She works together with a dedicated team of colleagues from diverse backgrounds who tirelessly attend to numerous patients each day, among them Khalid, a 22-year-old Ethiopian whose own migration journey to Ma’rib is a testament to resilience and compassion.

Khalid arrived in Yemen in 2021, heartbroken after his school in Ethiopia refused to let him return due to illness-related absence. Frustrated, he left Ethiopia with smugglers, enduring a grueling 10-day trek through the desert and surviving on shared biscuits. Upon reaching Aden, he found no comfort or assistance, so he continued his journey to Ma’rib where some of his relatives live.

Once in Ma’rib, Khalid was welcomed by his community, who brought him clothes and hosted him. A month later, he began working as a cleaner at a local hospital, a job he held for three years.

‘I’ve been through the same experience’

At the hospital, Khalid encountered other migrants seeking treatment and advocated for their care. He spoke with administrators, urging them to treat these vulnerable individuals for free. His reputation grew, and soon, anyone in need turned to Khalid for help.

“I help other migrants because I’ve been through the same experience,” he said. “I know how support can make the suffering less.”

Eventually, Khalid received the opportunity to work in the MRP, where he can help migrants access services and provide translation support.

“People arrive here suffering from poor nutrition, amoebiasis and malaria. Some bear physical injuries caused during torture for ransom at the hands of traffickers,” he said. “I am thankful to the donors who keep this facility running. It saves lives every day through vital healthcare services.”