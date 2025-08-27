Killing of journalists in Gaza hospital attack ‘should shock the world’: UN rights office

OHCHR Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said condemnation of the two strikes by Israeli forces on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis now needs to be channelled into a demand for accountability and justice for all those killed.

At least 20 died, including four health workers and five journalists, later named as Ahed Abu Aziz, Hussam al-Masri, Mariam Dagga, Mohammed Salama and Moaz Abu Taha. They worked for outlets including Middle East Eye, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and Reuters.

Two strikes

Video taken at the scene shows a second strike apparently targeting rescuers who had arrived at the scene of the initial attack on southern Gaza’s largest medical facility on Monday.

“We know that one of the five journalists appears to have been killed in the first air strike while three others including the women journalist appear to have been killed in the second air strike. This is a shock and this is unacceptable,” said Mr. Al-Kheetan.

“At least 247 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since the 7th of October 2023,” he continued.

“These journalists are the eyes and the ears of the whole world and they must be protected…This raises many, many questions about the targeting of journalists and all of these incidents must absolutely be investigated and those responsible must be held accountable.

He added that OHCHR was continuing to corroborate the factual details of Monday’s strikes, adding that targeting journalists as well as hospitals is forbidden under international law.

The head of UN cultural agency, UNESCO – which advocates for press freedom and journalists’ safety – also condemned the killings, reiterating her call to respect UN Security Council resolution 2222, unanimously adopted in 2015 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel as civilians in situations of conflict.

Audrey Azoulay said UNESCO is providing emergency assistance to journalists in the Gaza Strip, including psychosocial assistance, access to working equipment, and capacity-building

Investigations must ‘yield results’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the killings expressing regret, describing the incident as a “tragic mishap”. He said the Israeli military would carry out “a thorough investigation.”

The OHCHR spokesperson told journalists in Geneva that Israeli authorities had carried out investigations in the past, as the occupying power.

“But these investigations need to yield results. There needs to be justice. We haven't seen results or accountability measures yet,” he said.

Starvation deaths mount as thousands flee new displacement orders

Three more people have died of starvation in Gaza, the UN reported on Tuesday, bringing the toll from hunger to 303. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 117 of the victims were children.

The Israeli military has ordered fresh evacuations in Gaza City’s Ad Daraj and Ash Sheikh Radwan districts, forcing families to flee again.

Since the offensive began on 14 August, more than 36,200 people have been uprooted, with most heading south to Deir al Balah and Khan Younis. “People continue to flee in fear for their lives,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

Hospitals run out of blood

Hospitals are now warning of critical shortages of blood. They need more than 350 units a day to treat the wounded, but donations have collapsed as famine deepens. The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent appeal.

Humanitarian agencies also face heavy restrictions on aid deliveries. Of 12 UN missions requiring Israeli approval on Sunday, only six went ahead.

Others were blocked, cancelled, or denied outright, including a plan to repair roads in Khan Younis.

With famine confirmed in Gaza governorate, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) warned the consequences of “ongoing hostilities, displacement and aid obstruction are even more devastating”. The UN is demanding an immediate ceasefire and “full, unhindered humanitarian access”.