UN Condemns Iran’s Surge in Executions, Calls for Immediate Moratorium

The United Nations Human Rights Office has condemned the sharp rise in executions carried out by Iranian authorities, revealing that at least 841 people have been executed between January and 28 August 2025. Despite repeated international appeals to abolish the death penalty, Tehran has pressed ahead with mass executions, often targeting vulnerable groups.

Sharp Rise in Executions

In July 2025 alone, 110 executions were recorded, more than double the number during the same month last year. This follows a steep increase during the first half of the year, which rights groups have described as part of a systematic campaign of state intimidation.

The UN report highlights that the death penalty in Iran disproportionately affects ethnic minorities, political dissidents, and migrants, raising serious concerns about discriminatory enforcement of justice.

Imminent Executions

At least 11 individuals face imminent execution, including:

Six people charged with “armed rebellion” over alleged membership of the opposition group Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) .

Five others linked to their participation in the 2022 nationwide protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini and were met with a brutal crackdown.

On 16 August 2025, the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Sharifeh Mohammadi, a workers’ rights activist, sparking renewed calls from international organizations to halt her execution.

Incompatibility with Human Rights

The UN reiterated its longstanding position that the death penalty is incompatible with the right to life and irreconcilable with human dignity. International human rights law prohibits its use for conduct protected under fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The UN also warned of the unacceptable risk of wrongful executions, given the widespread use of unfair trials, coerced confessions under torture, and lack of due process in Iran’s judicial system.

Call for Moratorium

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged the Iranian government to halt all executions and move towards full abolition. “The death penalty must not be used as a tool of repression,” he stressed. “Iran should impose an immediate moratorium as a first step toward ending this practice altogether.”

International Reactions and Wider Context

Iran is one of the world’s leading executioners, alongside countries such as China and Saudi Arabia. Rights groups argue that Tehran uses the death penalty not only for criminal charges but also as a means of silencing dissent and instilling fear in communities.

The surge in executions coincides with growing economic hardship, social unrest, and political pressure within the country. Analysts suggest that authorities are relying on harsh punishments to deter further dissent in the wake of continuing demands for reform and accountability.

Despite international condemnation, Iran has resisted calls to align its penal practices with global human rights standards. Over 170 countries worldwide have either abolished or no longer practice the death penalty, leaving Iran increasingly isolated in its continued use of capital punishment.

As global pressure mounts, the UN’s latest warning underscores the urgency of halting executions in Iran. The international community continues to call for Iran to comply with its obligations under international human rights treaties and to end the use of the death penalty as a political and punitive weapon.