Tensions Rise as Protesters March in Dhaka, Demanding Hasina's Return

A protest in Dhaka's Gulshan area opposing India's role in Bangladesh led to heightened diplomatic tensions. Police blocked protesters demanding the return of Sheikh Hasina, causing India to summon Bangladesh's envoy. India expressed concerns over extremist activities near its Dhaka mission, urging ensured security for diplomatic premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:05 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Police in Dhaka intervened on Wednesday to halt protests against India's involvement in Bangladesh, as tensions escalated amid demands for the return of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protesters' march towards the Indian High Commission in Gulshan was blocked by law enforcement, following warnings of threats against Indian diplomatic representatives.

Organized under the 'July Oikya' banner, several hundred demonstrators gathered near the Rampura Bridge and commenced their rally at 3:15 pm, aimed at reaching Uttar Badda. Despite initial resistance, where protesters breached the first police barricade, authorities succeeded in halting their progress with stronger blockades as reported by The Daily Star.

The situation, compounded by slogans like "Delhi na, Dhaka" and rally sit-ins, prompted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to summon Bangladesh's envoy to express India's grave concerns over potential extremist threats. The MEA dismissed allegations of India's negative involvement as propagated by insurgent voices, emphasizing the need for Bangladesh's government to uphold diplomatic security obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

