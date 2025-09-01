UNHCR Chief Calls for Global Backing as Refugees Begin Returns in Great Lakes

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, has concluded a week-long mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, urging stronger international support for peace and humanitarian action in one of Africa’s most fragile regions. His visit highlighted both the immense challenges of protracted displacement and the emerging signs of progress as refugees begin to return home.

Voluntary Return as a Durable Solution

Speaking at the end of his mission, Grandi reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to ensuring that displacement is addressed through sustainable solutions.

“Safe and dignified voluntary return remains the most durable solution for many refugees in DRC and Rwanda,” he said. “UNHCR appreciates recent peace efforts, notably the Washington agreement and the Doha peace process, which have recognized the importance of addressing refugee issues. Their true value will be measured by concrete actions that deliver lasting security, stability, and investment in communities – so that return is not only possible, but sustainable.”

The remarks underscore UNHCR’s insistence that peace processes cannot succeed without directly addressing the plight of refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs).

Signs of Hope: Refugees Begin Returning

Grandi’s visit coincided with a milestone: on 25 August 2025, a group of 533 Rwandan refugees, mainly women and children, voluntarily returned home from eastern DRC to Rwanda.

This repatriation, achieved within a month of commitments made at the Tripartite meeting in Addis Ababa between DRC, Rwanda, and UNHCR, marks a key confidence-building step. It also reflects the potential of coordinated diplomatic and humanitarian engagement to yield tangible results for displaced populations.

Engagement with Leaders in Kinshasa and Kigali

In Kinshasa, Grandi met with President Félix Tshisekedi to discuss pathways for safe and dignified returns. He welcomed Tshisekedi’s assurances and emphasized the need to sustain momentum so that peace agreements translate into real improvements on the ground.

In Rwanda, Grandi held talks with President Paul Kagame, praising Rwanda’s “progressive approach” to refugee inclusion. Rwanda has long been recognized for granting refugees access to education, jobs, and public services—a policy Grandi called “a powerful example” of what is possible when displaced populations are treated as contributors rather than burdens.

Witnessing the Human Cost of Displacement

In the eastern DRC town of Sake, located 60 kilometers from Goma, Grandi visited families displaced multiple times by recurring violence. Many shared stories of hardship but also their hopes for stability and the chance to rebuild. He also held discussions with humanitarian partners and local authorities about improving assistance and protection.

“For decades, the people of the DRC have endured conflict and repeated displacement,” Grandi noted. “We hope the recent peace efforts will create an environment where unhindered humanitarian access is guaranteed, helping to reduce suffering and meet urgent needs. We also call on the international community to demonstrate stronger solidarity.”

A Call for Collective Action

Grandi’s message was clear: regional peace efforts must be matched by international support. He stressed that ending cycles of violence, enabling safe returns, and rebuilding communities will only succeed if humanitarian actors, governments, and donors act together.

“Ending the cycle of violence and enabling communities to rebuild their lives is only possible through collective action,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The High Commissioner reaffirmed UNHCR’s readiness to play a key role in the tripartite framework for voluntary repatriation, while continuing to assist displaced populations who cannot yet return. His visit emphasized that stability in the Great Lakes region is both a humanitarian necessity and a foundation for long-term peace.