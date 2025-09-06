UNESCO Unveils New Cultural Projects in Lebanon, 5 Years After Beirut Blast

Five years after the devastating Beirut port explosions, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay returned to the Lebanese capital to review the progress of the Organization’s extensive recovery work and to announce a new set of ambitious cultural and educational projects. The visit marked both a moment of reflection and a renewed commitment to rebuilding and protecting Lebanon’s rich cultural heritage.

“It is an important moment for me to return to Beirut five years after the port explosions. I hope that these new initiatives will bring hope, connect us to the past while preparing for the future. I would like to thank the Lebanese authorities and our partners for renewing their trust and support for our work,” Azoulay said.

Reviving Iconic Beirut Landmarks

Among the new initiatives announced, UNESCO laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Mar Mikhael train station. Once a bustling hub connecting three continents, the 10,000-square-meter site has been in ruins since the explosions. In partnership with UN-Habitat and backed by $3.5 million in funding from Italy, the station will be transformed into a modern cultural and community space, set to open in 2027.

Another emblematic project involves the restoration of Beirut’s Grand Theatre, which has stood closed since 1990 and was further damaged in 2020. With $1 million initial funding from the United Arab Emirates, the first phase will focus on stabilizing the building and designing a cultural project in collaboration with the municipality, Ministry of Culture, and civil society organizations. Azoulay also called on additional international donors to join the restoration efforts.

In addition, UNESCO will expand its support for cultural and creative industries in Tyre and Baalbek, both UNESCO World Heritage cities, by funding eight new artistic and craft initiatives aimed at revitalizing local economies and preserving traditional skills.

LiBeirut: A Milestone in Urban Rehabilitation

The new projects build on the success of LiBeirut, the historic urban rehabilitation programme launched by UNESCO in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 port explosions. With over $45 million mobilized, the initiative has delivered transformative results:

Rehabilitation of 280 educational institutions , allowing thousands of students to return to classrooms.

Distribution of modern equipment to 126 public schools .

Training of more than 1,000 teachers in hybrid learning techniques.

Support for over 1,000 cultural professionals, artists, and institutions, safeguarding Lebanon’s creative ecosystem.

The programme also facilitated the reopening of the Sursock Museum in May 2023, a beacon of Beirut’s artistic life. The Sursock Palace continues to benefit from UNESCO’s technical support, particularly in stabilizing its historic ceilings and training young heritage conservation specialists.

“Five years later, I am proud to see the concrete results of this great collective project, born from the resilience of the Lebanese people and the solidarity of the international community,” Azoulay reflected.

Responding to Regional Crises

UNESCO’s support to Lebanon has not been limited to post-explosion recovery. Since the escalation of regional hostilities in October 2023, the Organization has deployed emergency measures, channeling nearly $1 million into education and cultural protection.

Key actions included:

Rapid damage assessments and technical missions to cultural sites in Tyre, Baalbek, and other areas .

Provision of storage and digitization equipment to safeguard priceless artifacts under the custody of the Directorate General of Antiquities.

Delivery of psychosocial support programmes and artistic therapies for over one million young people .

Launch of a national re-learning programme covering around 100 schools to help children resume their education in safe environments.

Protecting Lebanon’s Heritage and Future

UNESCO’s comprehensive response demonstrates the Organization’s dual mission of preserving cultural heritage while ensuring educational continuity in times of crisis. By combining restoration, creative industry support, and school rehabilitation, the projects aim to boost resilience in both cultural and social life.

The Director-General’s return to Beirut sent a strong signal: Lebanon’s recovery is not only about rebuilding physical structures but also about restoring dignity, hope, and opportunity for its people.