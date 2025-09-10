Uganda’s Refugee Crisis Deepens as Aid Cuts Threaten Education and Survival

At the Kiryandongo reception centre in northwestern Uganda, the desperation of newly arrived refugees is plain to see. Hundreds of exhausted families—mostly women and children—line up in the morning heat, seeking water, food, and guidance. Among them moves Abdalla Mohamed, a 53-year-old Sudanese father of four who fled war earlier this year.

Abdalla now volunteers at the centre, using his English skills to interpret for newcomers and connect the most vulnerable to aid agencies. “Instead of sitting at home, I thought I could be of help to my people,” he said. “The reception centre is overcrowded, and I see so many people in need every day.”

Uganda Hosting Nearly 2 Million Refugees

Since the start of 2025, an average of 600 refugees arrive daily, fleeing conflict in Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda already hosts close to 2 million refugees, over half of them children, making it one of the world’s largest refugee-hosting countries.

The strain is overwhelming. Reception centres are overcrowded, food supplies are stretched thin, schools are bursting at the seams, and health services are at breaking point. Malnutrition, particularly among children under five, is rising at an alarming pace.

“People come in big numbers,” Abdalla explained. “The assistance they are receiving is not enough, and they don’t have money to buy anything. There are elders and children separated from their families. They live in overcrowded shelters with not enough water.”

Overcrowded Schools and Strained Teachers

Despite the challenges, children remain eager to continue their education. But the surge in arrivals has pushed already struggling schools to breaking point.

Sarah Baako Taban, a 43-year-old South Sudanese refugee and teacher in Kiryandongo, describes teaching in impossible conditions: “In one of my classes, I teach over 230 students. I don’t get a space to walk to reach some of the students at the back. You won’t even know what is happening there, but we have no choice, we keep teaching despite the challenges.”

Among Sarah’s students is Sojoud Ibrahim, an 18-year-old from Sudan’s South Darfur. The war forced her family to flee, selling their home for transport. Once a secondary school student dreaming of becoming a designer, Sojoud has been placed back in primary school in Uganda to adjust to the new curriculum.

Her determination remains unshaken: “I am still strong and am not destroyed, and my father supports me. I want to complete high school so I can become a designer. I miss my friends from home—I don’t know if they died—but I will not give up.”

UNHCR Warns of Education Setbacks

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warns that deep cuts to humanitarian and development aid are placing recent gains in refugee education at risk. Nearly half of all school-aged refugee children remain out of school worldwide, despite progress in access to learning opportunities.

Uganda, once hailed for its progressive refugee policies, is struggling to cope. By the end of July 2025, UNHCR reported that it only had funds sufficient to support 18,000 individuals with cash and relief—barely enough for two months of arrivals at the current pace.

“Emergency Funding Runs Out in September”

Speaking after a visit to settlements hosting Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees, Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director for External Relations, issued a stark warning:

“Emergency funding runs out in September. More children will die of malnutrition, more girls will fall victim to sexual violence, and families will be left without shelter or protection unless the world steps up. Uganda has opened its doors, its schools, and its health centers. This model can succeed, but it can’t do it alone.”

A Call for Global Solidarity

Despite the hardship, refugees like Abdalla are doing what they can to support one another. Yet, as he acknowledges, resilience is not enough without international support.

“Please continue to help us, we need more support,” Abdalla pleaded. “I know the world has a lot of problems but try to help us now. Maybe in a few years, Sudan will become peaceful.”

Uganda’s experience underscores a broader truth: while its open-door policy remains a model of humanitarian solidarity, it is unsustainable without urgent, sustained funding. For millions of refugees, education, health, and survival depend on it.