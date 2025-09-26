IFAD Appoints Rocío Medina Bolívar as New Regional Director for LAC

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Rocío Medina Bolívar, a Peruvian expert in international financing for development, as its new Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Based at IFAD’s regional headquarters in Panama City, Medina Bolívar will oversee an extensive portfolio of projects across the region aimed at empowering rural communities, enhancing food security, and promoting climate resilience.

A Portfolio with Global Impact

Medina Bolívar will manage 26 projects in 14 countries, representing a total investment of US$2.5 billion. This includes resources mobilized from IFAD and co-financing partners. The projects target rural transformation by:

Strengthening small-scale farmers and their access to markets.

Promoting sustainable agricultural practices .

Supporting climate change adaptation in vulnerable areas.

Integrating marginalized groups—including women, youth, and Indigenous peoples—into agricultural value chains.

“Medina Bolívar has an acknowledged track record in international financing for development. Her leadership, intersectoral vision and experience with innovative financial solutions will be essential for spurring rural development in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Álvaro Lario, President of IFAD.

Challenges in the Region

Despite Latin America and the Caribbean’s vast agricultural potential, the region faces major development challenges. According to IFAD:

Around 34 million people (about 5% of the population ) still live with hunger .

Rural poverty and inequality remain high, with marked gender and territorial disparities .

The region is among the most climate-vulnerable, with droughts, floods, and other extreme weather threatening agricultural livelihoods.

“Assuming this responsibility is an honour and a unique opportunity to work with the rural communities of our region. Small-scale producers are strategic actors in responding to global challenges such as hunger, food insecurity, poverty and climate change,” said Medina Bolívar.

Building Partnerships for Rural Transformation

IFAD works as a bridge between governments, rural communities, and private investors, ensuring that financing translates into tangible development outcomes. Under Medina Bolívar’s leadership, the regional division will continue to scale up partnerships with:

Governments to improve policy frameworks for rural development.

Financial institutions to mobilize co-financing.

Private sector stakeholders to expand market opportunities for smallholders.

Civil society organizations to ensure inclusive participation.

Projects emphasize boosting productivity, modernizing agricultural practices, and creating stronger market linkages for small-scale producers. Special focus is placed on advancing women-led enterprises, youth inclusion, and digital transformation in agriculture.

Extensive Experience in Development Finance

Medina Bolívar brings over two decades of leadership in international development finance. Before joining IFAD, she held multiple senior roles at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), where she served as:

Country Manager in Belize, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela .

Senior Advisor in the Vice-Presidency for Countries.

Executive in the Andean Group Country Department.

Her work at the IDB spanned areas such as energy, transport, water and sanitation, education, and agriculture, along with programs to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and expand access to financing.

A lawyer by training, she holds a law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Harvard University.

Looking Ahead

Medina Bolívar’s appointment signals IFAD’s renewed commitment to advancing rural development and reducing poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean. By combining her expertise in public-private partnerships with IFAD’s focus on inclusive, climate-resilient agriculture, the organization aims to deliver measurable impact for millions of small-scale farmers and rural families.