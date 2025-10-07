Release the hostages in Gaza ‘unconditionally and immediately’: Guterres

“The attackers brutally killed more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals,” he reminded in a statement.

“More than 250 others were abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip as hostages, including women, children and the elderly. On this day, let us remember all those who were killed and suffered horrific violence. The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all.”

Held in deplorable conditions

It is estimated that 48 hostages remain captive. Some 20 are believed to be alive while 28 are likely deceased.

Those still living are being held in deplorable conditions, said the UN chief, who has met some of the hostage families and survivors who shared their harrowing experiences.

“I have said it time and again, and I am repeating it today with even greater urgency: release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,” he added.

Gaza’s health ministry reports that since 7 October 2023, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, and nearly 170,000 wounded, during Israel’s offensive.

“End the suffering for all. This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension,” said Mr. Guterres.

He called on all combatants to end the fighting in Gaza, Israel and the wider region: “Stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures.”

‘We must choose hope’

With indirect talks now underway in Sharm El-Sheikh between negotiators from Israel and Hamas in a bid to reach full agreement over the United States’ 20-point peace plan, the UN chief said it was time to seize the opportunity to end the war.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope – now. The recent proposal by US President Donald J. Trump presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” he added.

Hamas has said it will accept parts of the US plan, including the release of all the hostages, both alive and deceased. But issues of full disarmament and the group’s post-war role remain.

The Secretary-General said that a permanent ceasefire and “a credible political process are essential to prevent further bloodshed and pave the way for peace,” based on international law.

The UN remains unwavering in its commitment to support a lasting peace, he added.

“Let us honour the memory of all the victims by working for the only path forward: a just and lasting peace, in which Israelis, Palestinians, and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect,” the statement concluded.