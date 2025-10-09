UN Women and IWG Forge Global Alliance to Advance Gender Equality in Sports

In a major step toward transforming gender dynamics in the world of sport, UN Women has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG). The agreement aims to accelerate progress toward gender equality, empower women and girls through sports, and drive systemic change across the global sporting landscape.

The partnership, announced in New York during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, brings together the combined strengths of UN Women’s global policy leadership and IWG’s vast network of advocates and experts in women’s sports.

Joining Forces for Global Impact

The MOU was signed by Sarah Hendriks, Director of Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division at UN Women, and Annamarie Phelps CBE OLY, Chair of the IWG. The signing marks a new chapter in international cooperation to make sports a more inclusive, equitable, and empowering space for all.

The two organizations will collaborate with governments, sports federations, and civil society to push for reforms that promote women’s rights, leadership, and participation at every level—from grassroots engagement to executive decision-making in sports institutions.

Leveraging Sport’s Transformative Power

“UN Women is proud to join forces with the International Working Group on Women and Sport to advance our shared commitment to gender equality in and through sport,” said Sarah Hendriks. “Through this partnership, we will align the normative and programmatic strength of UN Women with the strong convening power and technical expertise of IWG, building stronger coalitions and accelerating systemic change across the global sports ecosystem.”

Hendriks emphasized that sport is not merely a competitive activity—it is a powerful tool for empowerment, social cohesion, and advocacy. “Together, we can ensure that sport becomes a platform where women and girls everywhere are empowered to participate, lead, and thrive – driving progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals and a more equal future,” she added.

IWG’s Role in Promoting Gender Equality in Sport

Founded in 1994, the International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG) is the world’s largest network dedicated to advancing gender equity and equality in sport and physical activity. With more than 600 global members and partnerships in over 100 countries, IWG champions inclusion, representation, and empowerment for women and girls across all aspects of sport.

Annamarie Phelps, Chair of IWG, expressed optimism about the strengthened collaboration: “On behalf of the IWG network, I am delighted to have signed the MOU with UN Women today. The alignment between our two organizations is clear, and committing to deepen our relationship by collaborating more closely will help to accelerate the changes we are both trying to make.”

She further highlighted the significance of UN Women’s support in the lead-up to the IWG Global Summit 2026 in Birmingham, which is expected to bring together policymakers, athletes, academics, and activists from across the globe. “I look forward to their support in engaging their global contacts and contributing their latest insights to help develop the programme of content,” Phelps said.

The 2026 IWG Global Summit: A Global Stage for Equality

The IWG Global Summit on Women and Sport, to be hosted in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 2026, will be a milestone gathering for advocates of gender equality in sports. The event will provide a platform for sharing best practices, forging international commitments, and advancing measurable change within sports governance and participation.

With UN Women’s endorsement, the Summit is poised to influence global policies, encourage investment in women’s sports, and support initiatives that challenge systemic barriers—such as unequal pay, lack of representation, and gender-based discrimination in athletics.

Toward an Inclusive Sports Ecosystem

The new partnership recognizes that the challenges facing women and girls in sport mirror broader social inequalities. Limited funding, gender stereotypes, and insufficient representation in decision-making roles continue to hold back progress. Through this MOU, UN Women and IWG aim to mobilize policy shifts, increase resource allocation, and inspire transformational leadership among women athletes, coaches, and administrators.

The collaboration also aligns with the goals of UN Women’s Generation Equality initiative, which seeks to dismantle structural barriers to gender equality through partnerships, advocacy, and accountability mechanisms.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The UN Women–IWG partnership symbolizes a shared vision of a sporting world where every girl can play, every woman can lead, and equality is the norm rather than the exception. It reflects growing recognition that gender equality in sport is not just a matter of fairness—it is essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and building inclusive societies.

As both organizations look ahead, their message is clear: the time to make sports equal, accessible, and empowering for women and girls is now.