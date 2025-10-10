Brazil Adopts Landmark National Policy to Protect Refugees, Migrants, and Stateless People

The Government of Brazil has taken a major step forward in strengthening protection and inclusion for displaced and vulnerable populations with the adoption of a new national policy on migration, asylum, and statelessness. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has welcomed the landmark measure, describing it as a “significant achievement” that reinforces Brazil’s long-standing humanitarian leadership in Latin America.

Adopted under the leadership of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the new policy establishes a comprehensive national framework for protecting and integrating refugees, migrants, and stateless individuals across the country. It marks the first coordinated approach bringing together federal, state, and municipal governments, along with civil society, international organizations, the private sector, and affected communities themselves.

A Rights-Based Framework for Inclusion

Anchored in Brazil’s Federal Constitution, its refugee and migration laws, and international human rights obligations, the policy creates clear guidelines to ensure that all people—regardless of nationality or legal status—can access protection, assistance, and pathways to local integration.

The policy is designed to ensure inclusion in essential public services such as:

Healthcare , including mental health and psychosocial support;

Education , with access for children and adults at all levels;

Employment , through decent work programs and equal opportunity measures;

Housing and social assistance, ensuring dignified living conditions for all.

It also introduces provisions for the regulated reception of individuals affected by humanitarian crises, ensuring that Brazil remains prepared to respond effectively to sudden population movements, such as those caused by conflict or climate-related disasters.

Combatting Xenophobia and Promoting Intercultural Dialogue

Beyond social inclusion, the new policy explicitly addresses the social and cultural dimensions of integration. It mandates the implementation of public awareness campaigns to combat xenophobia, racism, and discrimination, and encourages intercultural education to foster understanding between host communities and newcomers.

A notable feature of the framework is the guarantee of active participation of refugees, migrants, and stateless persons in policymaking. This participatory approach ensures that the voices of those directly affected inform Brazil’s decisions on migration and asylum.

The policy also emphasizes data-driven governance, requiring systematic collection and analysis of information on migration trends to inform evidence-based policymaking. Different ministries and public institutions will have defined responsibilities to ensure transparency and accountability in implementation.

UNHCR Commends Brazil’s Leadership

Davide Torzilli, UNHCR’s Representative in Brazil, praised the government’s inclusive approach and its commitment to upholding human rights.

“UNHCR commends Brazil for this significant achievement. The development and publication of this much-needed national policy reflect the Government’s commitment to expanding and improving mechanisms for the reception and integration of refugees, migrants, and stateless people—allowing them to fully exercise the rights already enshrined in law,” Torzilli said.

He also emphasized that the new framework strengthens Brazil’s reputation as a regional leader in humanitarian protection, offering a model for other countries seeking to manage migration through solidarity and rights-based approaches.

Built on Inclusive Consultation: The COMIGRAR Process

The foundations of this new policy were laid during the 2nd National Conference on Migration, Asylum, and Statelessness (COMIGRAR), held last year. The conference represented one of the largest participatory consultations on migration policy in Latin America, bringing together more than 14,000 participants across 199 preparatory meetings nationwide.

Delegates included refugees, migrants, civil society representatives, academics, local officials, and international partners. The process culminated in the adoption of 60 priority recommendations, all informed by the lived experiences of displaced and stateless people in Brazil.

These recommendations directly shaped the new national policy, ensuring that it reflects real-world needs and aspirations rather than a top-down administrative framework.

A Regional Model for Humanitarian Governance

With the adoption of this policy, Brazil reaffirms its leadership as a beacon of protection and inclusion in Latin America. The country already hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants, including large communities from Venezuela, Haiti, and other crisis-affected regions, under frameworks like Operation Welcome (Operação Acolhida) in Roraima and other northern states.

The new policy institutionalizes lessons learned from those humanitarian operations, embedding them into a permanent, nationwide system of rights protection, coordination, and local integration.

By building robust legal and institutional frameworks, Brazil is ensuring that displaced persons can not only seek refuge but also rebuild their lives as contributing members of society—in line with global commitments such as the Global Compact on Refugees and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

UNHCR’s Continued Support

UNHCR reaffirmed its commitment to assist Brazilian authorities in implementing the new policy, offering technical expertise, training, and coordination with international partners. The agency will also continue to work alongside civil society organizations and local governments to ensure the policy translates into meaningful change at the community level.

As Brazil moves forward, this policy represents a transformative milestone—a model for inclusive governance that combines human rights, humanitarian responsibility, and shared prosperity.