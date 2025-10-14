Bangladesh Leads Asia with First Climate Pledge Embedding Just Transition

Bangladesh has made history as the first country in Asia to integrate a comprehensive “just transition” framework into its national climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, positioning itself as a regional leader in socially inclusive climate action.

The country’s third Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), officially submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on 30 September 2025, establishes a blueprint for transforming the economy toward low-carbon and environmentally sustainable growth — while ensuring that no one is left behind in the process.

A Groundbreaking Step for Socially Inclusive Climate Policy

Bangladesh’s NDC 3.0 introduces, for the first time, a dedicated chapter on Just Transition, embedding principles of social justice, decent work, and inclusive growth within the nation’s climate strategy. This makes Bangladesh the first Asian nation to explicitly link climate action with employment, equity, and human rights in its international climate commitments.

“This is a historic, bold step by Bangladesh making it the first country in Asia to include a dedicated ‘Just Transition’ chapter in its climate pledge,” said Max Tunon, Country Director Designate of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Bangladesh. “It underscores the Government’s commitment to advancing social justice and climate action hand in hand.”

Tunon praised the collaborative process behind NDC 3.0, which involved active participation from workers, employers, and civil society, saying that this multi-stakeholder engagement “strengthens the climate pledge by linking ambition to the realities of enterprises and the livelihoods of people most affected by climate change.”

Aligning Climate Ambition with Decent Work and Economic Resilience

Bangladesh’s updated NDC builds upon the ILO’s Guidelines for a Just Transition towards Environmentally Sustainable Economies and Societies for All (2015), aligning with international best practices on ensuring that climate action contributes to job creation, social protection, and equitable economic transformation.

Under this framework, the Government of Bangladesh commits to developing a National Just Transition Framework and sectoral roadmaps for key industries including energy, manufacturing, transport, agriculture, and waste management — sectors that collectively account for the majority of national emissions and employment.

These commitments follow the Just Transition Academy held in May 2025, where policymakers, labour representatives, and development partners identified practical pathways to integrate decent work and green growth into national climate policy.

Key Pillars of Bangladesh’s Just Transition Strategy

The NDC 3.0 sets out a clear roadmap for achieving a people-centred, job-rich, and equitable climate transition, anchored in the following seven pillars:

Social Dialogue and Participation – Institutionalising tripartite mechanisms that bring together government, employers, and workers, alongside community engagement, to ensure participatory decision-making and accountability. Rights and Protections – Safeguarding occupational safety, health, and labour rights, while putting systems in place to mitigate job losses and support displaced workers. Skills Development and Reskilling – Expanding training opportunities for workers transitioning out of carbon-intensive sectors (such as fossil fuel energy and transport) into renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, and waste management. Enterprise Support – Providing financial incentives, market access, and innovation funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly informal enterprises, to adopt green technologies and sustainable practices. Social Protection – Extending income support, unemployment benefits, and shock-responsive systems for workers and communities vulnerable to the economic effects of the green transition. Equity and Inclusion – Ensuring that women, youth, informal workers, climate migrants, and persons with disabilities benefit equitably from emerging green jobs and climate investments. Policy Coherence – Developing a national just transition policy framework that aligns labour, social protection, and environmental policies for long-term sustainability.

Strengthening Institutions and International Cooperation

The ILO has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in translating NDC 3.0 into action through an implementation plan developed with full participation from workers’ and employers’ organisations.

Among the proposed next steps is the establishment of a Tripartite Task Force on Just Transition, which will oversee policy formulation, monitor progress, and ensure that the implementation process is transparent, inclusive, and consistent with international labour and climate standards.

Tunon highlighted the importance of this institutional collaboration: “By linking climate ambition with decent work and enterprise resilience, Bangladesh is showing that environmental sustainability and social justice are not competing priorities — they are two sides of the same coin.”

A Model for Other Developing Economies

Bangladesh’s bold approach sends a powerful message to other developing countries seeking to balance economic growth, climate action, and social equity. As one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, Bangladesh’s leadership in embedding just transition into its climate pledge demonstrates how countries can build resilience while protecting livelihoods.

International observers, including the ILO and the UNFCCC Secretariat, have hailed NDC 3.0 as a model of integrated climate governance, reflecting an understanding that climate policies must be socially just, economically inclusive, and gender-responsive.

By embracing this holistic approach, Bangladesh not only strengthens its own path toward net-zero emissions but also positions itself as a regional pioneer in equitable climate transformation — setting a precedent for other nations across Asia and beyond.

Looking Ahead: Turning Commitment into Action

As the next phase unfolds, success will depend on sustained investment, institutional coordination, and broad-based participation. The Government, together with international partners, aims to mobilise both public and private financing to drive green infrastructure, renewable energy, and workforce transformation.

“The world is watching Bangladesh,” said Tunon. “By ensuring that no worker, enterprise, or community is left behind, Bangladesh’s just transition strategy offers a pathway to climate resilience that is fair, inclusive, and truly transformative.”