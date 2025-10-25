UN Roundtable Urges Shift Beyond GDP, Highlights Human Rights and SSE Models

A high-level Expert Roundtable on “Embedding Human Rights in Metrics of Progress” was held on 8–9 October 2025 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, bringing together global experts, policymakers, statisticians, and development practitioners to reimagine how the world measures progress. The event was a major contribution to the global "Beyond GDP" movement—an urgent call to develop alternative economic frameworks that prioritize well-being, equity, environmental sustainability, and intergenerational justice.

The two-day roundtable directly supported the work of the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Expert Group on Beyond GDP, whose much-anticipated recommendations are scheduled for release in early 2026. The initiative is part of a growing consensus within the international community that GDP alone is insufficient to reflect the real conditions of people’s lives or the true health of societies and the planet.

From Value-Added to Values: ILO’s Call for a Human-Centred Economy

One of the most compelling voices at the roundtable was Simel Esim, Head of the International Labour Organization’s Cooperative, Social and Solidarity Economy (COOP/SSE) Unit and Chair of the UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE). Esim spoke during the panel discussion titled “Beyond GDP in Action: Lessons from Climate, Care and Inequality Indicators and Policy Practice.”

Esim emphasized a fundamental yet often overlooked principle:

“Economies should exist to serve people — not the other way around.”

She cautioned against the overreliance on GDP as the dominant indicator of economic success, noting that it often fails to reflect meaningful societal outcomes, such as:

Well-being and quality of life

Access to decent work

Environmental sustainability

Social and cultural inclusion

Resilience of local economies

Instead, Esim urged the global community to embrace alternative metrics that reflect multidimensional poverty, employment continuity, and community empowerment. These are areas where cooperatives and social and solidarity economy (SSE) entities play a transformative role.

Cooperatives: A Model for Human Rights in Practice

Esim presented the ILO’s work in developing international statistical guidelines and participatory measurement tools that capture the social, environmental, and economic value generated by cooperatives and other SSE organizations. She argued that cooperatives demonstrate how human rights principles—such as equality, inclusion, and participation—can be operationalized in economic practice.

“Cooperatives and SSE entities are already creating the kinds of inclusive, democratic, and sustainable economic models that we need,” she noted. “They show us how to shift our measurement focus from just value-added to values.”

She also cited the ILO-chaired UNTFSSE’s ongoing collaboration with Olivier De Schutter, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, to produce a joint policy brief documenting the intersections between the human rights economy and the SSE.

Key Messages from the Roundtable

Throughout the event, panelists highlighted several critical themes:

Well-being, equity, and sustainability must be central to any new economic metrics.

Horizontal inequalities , such as gender and racial disparities, must be part of the measurement framework.

Community-driven monitoring and participatory data collection are essential to ensure marginalized voices are heard and no one is left behind.

Metrics are not neutral — choosing what to measure is both a political and ethical decision.

Speakers also stressed that measuring the care economy, climate resilience, and inequality reduction must be integrated into public policy and budgeting frameworks.

Beyond GDP: A Movement Gaining Momentum

The Geneva roundtable is part of a broader shift within the UN system and among Member States to redefine progress in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and growing demands for economic justice, climate action, and social protection.

A central goal of the Beyond GDP agenda is to move toward metrics that promote inclusive and equitable development, guided by human rights, environmental stewardship, and democratic participation.

In this context, SSE enterprises and cooperatives have emerged as practical and scalable alternatives to traditional growth models—especially in times of crisis. They have demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and are increasingly recognized as engines for recovery in climate-vulnerable and conflict-affected regions.

ILO’s Role During the International Year of Cooperatives 2025

The roundtable also aligned with the ILO’s broader engagement during the United Nations’ second International Year of Cooperatives (2025). The year-long celebration reaffirms cooperatives as key actors in achieving social justice, economic democracy, and sustainable development.

The ILO’s participation in AIRIS 2025 and other global forums reinforces its long-standing commitment to supporting member states in adopting human-centred, inclusive, and sustainable economic systems. Through policy advice, statistical standards, and capacity-building, the ILO is helping to reshape the global narrative on what constitutes progress in the 21st century.

Looking Ahead: Reclaiming Measurement for Social Justice

As the world faces multiple, overlapping crises—from climate change and rising inequality to digital disruption and geopolitical instability—the question of “what we measure” has become more urgent than ever.

The 2025 Expert Roundtable in Geneva sent a clear message: economic metrics must evolve to reflect the complex, interconnected realities of our societies. That means moving beyond GDP to embrace holistic frameworks that measure not just economic output, but human rights, sustainability, and the dignity of work.