Global Coalition for Social Justice Rallies 400 Partners at Doha Summit Forum

The Global Coalition for Social Justice convened a high-level forum on 5 November 2025 at the World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, to accelerate the implementation of the Doha Political Declaration on Social Development. The forum marked a turning point in collective efforts to combat inequality, promote decent work, and ensure inclusive development through multilateral solidarity and joint action.

Chaired by Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the event brought together a diverse cross-section of global leadership—including heads of state, ministers, trade unionists, employers’ organizations, and civil society leaders. The aim: to transform lofty commitments into meaningful impact for vulnerable communities around the world.

“Today’s global challenges demand more than commitment: they require renewed international solidarity, trust, and multilateral action,” said Houngbo in his opening remarks. “This is the raison d’être of the Global Coalition for Social Justice.”

A Vision Beyond Aspirations: From Promises to Rights

Echoing the urgency of the moment, Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, delivered an impassioned address on the imperative of turning aspirations into guaranteed rights.

“We all have dreams. But for too many, those dreams never manifest; they are held back by obstacle after obstacle. That is why this conference — this moment — matters,” she said. “Because these are not just dreams. They are rights.”

The emphasis on human rights and dignity permeated the summit discussions, aligning with the Coalition’s core objective: advancing social justice through concrete, inclusive, and sustainable action.

Qatar Becomes 400th Member of the Coalition

A key highlight of the forum was Qatar’s accession as the 400th partner of the Global Coalition for Social Justice. Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour of Qatar, made the announcement during the session, reinforcing the Gulf state’s commitment to equitable labour practices and international cooperation.

“Qatar is guided by a firm conviction that social justice is the cornerstone of stable and prosperous societies,” he stated. “Through this Coalition, we seek to contribute actively to a just transition, a green economy, and extending social protection to the most vulnerable.”

This membership marks a significant step in the region’s engagement with multilateral frameworks aimed at fostering fairness in the world of work, especially for migrant and low-income workers.

Coalition Momentum: Announcements of Concrete Actions

The forum was not merely ceremonial. It served as a launchpad for tangible, member-led initiatives. More than a dozen partners—representing governments, regional institutions, and social organizations—unveiled action plans aligned with the commitments outlined in the Doha Declaration.

These include:

Expanding universal social protection programs.

Supporting just transition strategies in the face of climate change.

Promoting decent work policies for youth and informal workers.

Strengthening labour inspection systems and enforcement mechanisms.

Each initiative seeks to translate principles into practical solutions, emphasizing that policy declarations must lead to results on the ground.

Role of Social Partners: Employers and Trade Unions Step Up

At the heart of the forum were the voices of the social partners—the private sector and labour movements—who play a critical role in shaping the future of work.

Roberto Suárez Santos, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), and Luc Triangle, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), represented the two key pillars of this partnership.

Both reaffirmed their organizations’ full commitment to the Coalition and called for deeper, structured social dialogue as a mechanism to resolve disputes, guide policy, and ensure fair outcomes for workers and enterprises alike.

“Only by engaging employers, workers, and governments together can we ensure the sustainability of our social justice efforts,” Triangle emphasized.

Call to Action and Future Path

Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs and Secretary-General of the Conference, delivered the forum’s closing remarks. He underscored the importance of the Coalition as an operational framework to transform the Doha Declaration into tangible, measurable outcomes.

“This event clearly demonstrates that the Global Coalition for Social Justice can serve as the engine to translate the guidance of the Doha Political Declaration into results. Our work starts today,” Junhua said.

About the Global Coalition for Social Justice

Launched in 2023 by the ILO, the Global Coalition for Social Justice is a dynamic platform that now comprises 400 partners across the globe. It serves as a coordination mechanism to mobilize:

Advocacy for decent work and equality;

Knowledge-sharing on labour market innovations;

Joint initiatives for green and inclusive economies;

Technical assistance for countries scaling up social protection.

The Coalition also supports the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, SDG 10 on reducing inequalities, and SDG 1 on ending poverty.

A Turning Point for Social Justice

As the world grapples with rising inequality, climate shocks, and economic insecurity, the forum in Doha marked a renewed global consensus on the need for multilateral, inclusive, and accountable approaches to social development.

With active commitment from governments like Qatar, leadership from institutions like the ILO, and energized engagement from employers and trade unions, the Global Coalition is well-positioned to redefine the global social contract for the 21st century.