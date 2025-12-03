ILO Trains Kazakhstan Inspectors in Strategic Compliance to Boost Worker Safety

From 26 to 28 November 2025, the International Labour Organization (ILO) held a three-day Strategic Compliance Planning (SCP) workshop in Astana for senior and regional labour inspectors, legal experts and specialists of the Committee of State Labour Inspection under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. The workshop aimed to strengthen the country’s labour inspection system and build modern approaches to ensuring compliance with labour standards.

Kazakhstan, an ILO member since 1993, has ratified the Labour Inspection Convention, 1947 (No. 81) and the Labour Inspection (Agriculture) Convention, 1969 (No. 129). As the nature of work rapidly transforms—with technological change, new forms of employment, and increasingly complex supply chains—traditional inspection approaches are no longer enough to guarantee effective enforcement. The SCP workshop provided tools to improve efficiency, strengthen governance and enhance occupational safety and health across priority economic sectors.

Applying a Six-Step Strategic Compliance Approach

Participants examined a six-step SCP methodology, which included:

Analysing the national labour inspection system

Identifying priority compliance challenges

Assessing influencing factors behind non-compliance

Mapping key stakeholders

Formulating targeted enforcement and outreach measures

Designing a time-bound compliance plan for implementation

The methodology aligns with the ILO’s global framework for more strategic, risk-based and preventive labour inspection systems. Labour inspectors worked through practical exercises and developed draft measures to be piloted in two high-risk sectors they identified as priorities: mining and construction.

Strengthening Technical Capacity and Modernizing Inspection

The workshop was facilitated by Ms. Rumsha Shahzad, ILO Technical Officer for Compliance and Technology. Over three days, participants discussed how to optimise limited resources, integrate data-driven analysis into inspections, and introduce sector-specific interventions to reduce accidents, protect workers’ rights and improve enterprise compliance.

At the opening session, leaders from Kazakhstan’s tripartite partners reaffirmed the importance of advancing a modern, credible and independent labour inspection system.

Tripartite Voices Emphasize Independence, Prevention and Social Dialogue

Mukhtar Tinekeev , First Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan, stressed the need for strengthening the independence of the State Labour Inspectorate, expanding its mandate and reinforcing legal safeguards to protect workers’ lives and health.

Kanybek Zhanbyrbayev , General Director of the National Confederation of Employers “PARYZ”, called for deepening tripartism and shifting from a punitive model toward a prevention-focused system that supports enterprises in complying with the law.

Meirambek Akhmetov , Chairman of the Committee of State Labour Inspection, highlighted the importance of integrating advanced international practices while adapting them to Kazakhstan’s legal context. He expressed commitment to upgrading inspectors’ professional capacities and enhancing collaboration with the ILO.

Darko Dochinski, ILO Labour Administration and Occupational Safety and Health Specialist, emphasized that strong social partner engagement and trust are essential for building an inspection system that is professional, credible and resilient.

Supporting Occupational Safety and Health in Kazakhstan’s Mining Sector

This activity was organized under the ILO RBSA-funded initiative Promoting occupational safety and health through social dialogue in the mining sector of Kazakhstan. The project supports the government and social partners in strengthening workplace safety, improving compliance culture and reducing risks in sectors with high rates of occupational injuries.

The Astana workshop represents another step toward developing a more strategic, modern and effective labour inspection system that protects workers, supports responsible businesses and contributes to Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic development.