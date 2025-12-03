216 Refugees, Hosts Graduate From ILO Digital Skills Hub, Advancing Inclusion

In a landmark achievement, 216 refugees and host community members—including 35% women graduates—celebrated their successful completion of short-term and long-term digital skills programmes on 27 November 2025. The training, delivered at the Jigjiga Digital Innovation Hub, is supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) through the PROSPECTS Partnership, funded by the Government of the Netherlands.

The Hub is a joint initiative of the ILO and the Somali Regional State Innovation and Technology Bureau, created to bridge the digital divide and expand meaningful economic opportunities for both refugees and local communities. The initiative supports the Ethiopian Government’s revised Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy, which prioritises digital infrastructure, connectivity and nationwide digital empowerment.

It also reinforces Ethiopia’s 2023 Global Refugee Forum (GRF) commitments, particularly those focused on integrating refugees into national systems and improving digital connectivity and access.

Expanding Digital Opportunities in the Somali Region

Since its launch in June 2025, the Jigjiga Digital Innovation Hub has provided:

Free high-speed internet

Co-working and collaboration spaces

Tailored short- and long-term digital skills training

Entrepreneurship support for new digital startups

The Hub was created in response to a 2022 ILO-ITU study on digital employment opportunities in the Afar and Somali regions, which identified major gaps in connectivity, digital skills and youth employment. Today, the Hub serves as a community anchor for innovation, training and job creation.

Training Designed for Real-World Job Markets

The Hub offers two main programmes:

Short-Term (3 months):

Basic computer operations

Microsoft Office Suite

Computer networking and internet security

Digital literacy and entrepreneurship

Long-Term (6 months):

Advanced networking

Computer maintenance

Website development

Graphic design

Digital marketing and social media management

Entrepreneurship and freelancing skills

These courses equip learners with market-relevant digital skills demanded by employers, businesses and growing online industries.

Promoting Decent Work and Economic Empowerment

Addressing the graduates, Dereje Alemu, Programme Officer for ILO Country Office Addis Ababa, emphasised that digital skills are tools for empowerment.

“These competencies open pathways to decent work—whether through employment, freelancing or entrepreneurship. They unlock the economic potential of the Somali Regional State,” he said.

He added that the Hub aligns closely with the ILO’s Country Development Programme (2021), ensuring PROSPECTS contributes to Ethiopia’s development priorities, inclusive growth and labour rights.

Strengthening Partnerships for Youth Employment

Mahmud Hussen, Deputy Bureau Head of the Somali Region Innovation and Technology Bureau, praised the Hub’s impact and reaffirmed the regional government’s dedication to expanding digital opportunities for youth.

Marta Tsehay Sewasew, ILO National Programme Officer, highlighted how the initiative demonstrates the humanitarian-development-peace nexus by:

Supporting decent work for young refugees

Expanding digital inclusion for host communities

Creating sustainable livelihoods

Ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital future of work

Celebrating Success and Inspiring New Futures

Graduates received certificates recognising their achievement, while outstanding trainees were awarded laptops to support their continued learning and digital entrepreneurship.

One awardee, Hodan Abdilahi Muse, a Somali refugee and mother of three, said: “This training has given me confidence and new opportunities. These digital skills bring me closer to the job I have always hoped for.”

Top performer Sharmarke Shakib Ahmed, 27, from Jigjiga, said the training transformed his career prospects: “The laptop I received will help me work independently as a website developer. I encourage other young people to join programmes like this.”

Building an Inclusive Digital Ecosystem

The graduation ceremony brought together key partners—including the Somali Region Innovation and Technology Bureau, Jigjiga University, Jigjiga Polytechnic College, the Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), civil society and development partners—demonstrating a collective commitment to inclusive digital transformation.

The ILO received a certificate of recognition from the Somali Regional Government for its continued efforts to expand digital skills training, job linkage and startup support. The organisation reaffirmed its long-term commitment to enhancing opportunities for young people across the Somali Region.