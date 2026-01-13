ILO Trains Agricultural Labour Intermediaries in Türkiye to Tackle Child Labour in Seasonal Farming

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Türkiye has stepped up efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labour in seasonal agriculture by training agricultural labour intermediaries — one of the most influential actors shaping working conditions in the sector.

The two-day training programme, held in Şanlıurfa on 23–24 December 2025, brought together labour intermediaries operating in regions with high levels of seasonal agricultural work. The initiative focused on strengthening legal compliance, improving working conditions, and preventing child labour through more accountable and traceable labour practices.

Targeting a critical link in the agricultural labour chain

The training was delivered under two ILO-implemented projects:

“An Integrated Model for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour in Seasonal Agriculture in Hazelnut Harvesting in Türkiye” , funded by the Association of the Chocolate, Biscuit and Confectionery Industries of Europe (CAOBISCO)

“Elimination of Worst Forms of Child Labour in Seasonal Hazelnut Harvesting in Türkiye”, funded by Ferrero

The programme was organised in cooperation with the ILO’s implementing partner, the Pikolo Association.

Opening remarks were delivered by Ayşegül Özbek Kansu, Senior Project Coordinator at the ILO Office for Türkiye; Turan Türk, Labour Expert from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security; and Onur Torun, Secretary General of the Pikolo Association. Speakers underlined the pivotal role labour intermediaries play in recruitment, working conditions, and safeguarding children in seasonal agriculture.

“Strengthening the capacity and accountability of labour intermediaries is essential to tackling child labour at its source,” the ILO said.

From structural challenges to practical solutions

Over two days, participants examined the structural drivers of child labour in seasonal agriculture, including informality, mobility of labour, weak oversight, and limited access to services. Sessions focused on solution-oriented approaches and field-tested good practices that can be applied directly in agricultural settings.

Prof. Dr. Murat Gülcan, consultant to the Pikolo Association, presented an overview of key challenges in the agricultural sector and shared policy and implementation recommendations aimed at strengthening prevention mechanisms and coordination among stakeholders.

Safety, legal compliance, and responsibility

A dedicated session on occupational safety and health (OSH) addressed the heightened risks faced by seasonal agricultural workers. Ertan Uzunçakmak, Occupational Safety and Health Specialist, outlined common hazards in agricultural work and practical measures to reduce accidents and exposure.

Ayşegül Özdemir, representing the Turkish Employment Agency, provided an overview of the legal framework governing agricultural labour intermediaries, clarifying their rights, obligations, and responsibilities under national law.

The training emphasised that compliance, transparency, and worker protection are not optional — they are essential to eliminating child labour and improving conditions for all agricultural workers.

Certification and long-term impact

To reinforce accountability and promote responsible practices, the ILO will implement a certification process for participants who successfully complete the training, with technical support from the Pikolo Association. The certification aims to support sustainable and traceable labour systems and encourage long-term behavioural change in the sector.

A coordinated approach to ending child labour

Guided by the principles of social dialogue, the ILO reaffirmed its commitment to a holistic, multi-stakeholder approach, working alongside public institutions, civil society organisations, employers, and workers’ representatives.

By engaging agricultural labour intermediaries directly, the initiative seeks to close critical gaps in prevention and ensure that seasonal agriculture in Türkiye moves toward decent work, child protection, and responsible supply chains.