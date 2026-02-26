South Sudan: Funding gaps threaten nearly 2 million displaced people

The warning comes as the world’s youngest nation remains among the top displacement crises, with nearly 10 million people in need of humanitarian assistance including returnees fleeing the war in neighbouring Sudan.

IOM requires just over $131 million for operations in South Sudan this year but faces a $29 million funding gap.

‘An extraordinary burden’

The UN agency and partners are supporting the authorities with piloting government-led solutions under the UN Secretary-General’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement whose goals include ensuring effective protection and assistance for those who have been uprooted, and preventing new displacement crises from emerging.

“South Sudan is carrying an extraordinary burden, and funding shortfalls risk undermining progress toward durable solutions for millions,” said IOM Deputy Director General for Operations, Ugochi Daniels, who is currently visiting the country.

“Displaced families and host communities are trying to rebuild their lives, but the strain is real. Without sustained support and progress toward peace, these communities could face renewed instability and displacement.”

Conflict within and beyond borders

Millions of people remain displaced within South Sudan and across borders due to years of conflict, flooding and instability.

Major aid cuts are constraining the delivery of life-saving assistance and slowing progress toward longer-term recovery.

South Sudan is also grappling with new arrivals fleeing the war between rival militaries in Sudan which erupted in April 2023. Since then, more than 1.3 million people have crossed the border. The majority, 67 per cent, are South Sudanese returnees.

The situation is placing immense pressure on border communities, overstretched services, and fragile infrastructure.

Ease the burden

The northern town of Renk is among the main entry points for people escaping from war-ravaged Sudan, and humanitarian needs remain acute.

“Emergency assistance, health screening, protection support, and onward transportation remain critical to stabilizing new arrivals and easing the burden on host communities already facing limited resources,” IOM said.

Ms. Daniels travelled to the city of Bentiu where families are returning home and rebuilding after years of displacement and floods.

“Dikes, drainage, and water pumping, make this possible, but lasting recovery depends on security and continued investment in basic services and livelihoods,” she wrote in a tweet.

In response to the overall situation, IOM stressed the need for strong coordination and leadership grounded in close partnership with the South Sudanese authorities, reliable humanitarian access to people in need, and security for humanitarian workers.