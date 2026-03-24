ILO–Columbia Partnership Equips Future Policymakers to Tackle Forced Labour

A group of graduate students from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) has concluded an intensive week-long study visit to the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, marking a significant step in strengthening global research capacity to combat forced labour.

Held under the Evidence and Data to End Forced Labour (EnD-FL) project, the collaboration brought together academic researchers and ILO experts to deepen understanding of the structural drivers of forced labour and to develop policy-relevant analytical tools.

Bridging Academia and Global Policy Practice

The five-day programme, hosted by the ILO’s Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FUNDAMENTALS) Branch, focused on integrating academic research with real-world policy frameworks.

Students engaged in:

Reviewing and refining preliminary research findings

Validating analytical frameworks and methodologies

Exploring how global crises shape labour vulnerabilities

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on evidence-driven policymaking, particularly in addressing complex and evolving labour rights challenges.

“This collaboration created an extraordinary opportunity for knowledge sharing… equipping students with the tools needed to conduct policy-relevant research,” said Francesca Francavilla, Senior Economist at ILO FUNDAMENTALS.

Crises as Key Drivers of Forced Labour Risk

A central theme of the programme was the role of global shocks in increasing vulnerability to forced labour. Discussions highlighted how:

Conflict and displacement disrupt livelihoods and governance

Natural disasters and climate events weaken economic resilience

Public health emergencies strain labour markets

Economic instability pushes workers into precarious employment

These factors can create conditions where exploitation becomes more likely, particularly in fragile or informal economies.

Deep Dive into Forced Labour Systems and Measurement

Participants received in-depth training on:

International labour standards related to forced labour

The intersection between forced labour and human trafficking

Statistical methods for measuring forced labour among adults and children

The complexity of defining coercion, consent, and exploitation

Students also examined how forced labour intersects with broader human rights issues, including migration and supply chain dynamics.

“Forced labour is far more complex than a clearly defined issue… it intersects with trafficking and migration,” said SIPA student Jiawen Li. “The ILO’s multidisciplinary approach was particularly valuable.”

Policy Pathways and Sectoral Risks

The programme explored key structural drivers and policy responses, including:

Informal employment systems

Unfair recruitment practices , especially affecting migrant workers

Labour provisions in international trade agreements

Risks within global supply chains

The role of freedom of association and collective bargaining in reducing vulnerability

Country-specific insights, including case discussions on Nigeria, provided practical context for applying research to real-world policy environments.

From Research to Action

A key component of the visit was the presentation and peer review of student research. Participants refined their methodologies and policy frameworks based on feedback from ILO specialists, strengthening the quality and applicability of their final capstone projects.

The collaboration aims to generate actionable evidence that can inform:

National labour policies

International development strategies

Targeted interventions to prevent exploitation

Building the Next Generation of Labour Rights Experts

The initiative underscores the ILO’s broader commitment to capacity-building and knowledge exchange, particularly in tackling forced labour—a violation affecting millions globally.

By embedding students within its research and operational ecosystem, the ILO is helping cultivate a new generation of professionals capable of bridging the gap between data, policy, and implementation.

A Strategic Investment in Ending Forced Labour

As global labour markets face increasing disruption from economic, environmental, and geopolitical pressures, the need for robust, evidence-based responses is becoming more urgent.

The ILO–SIPA collaboration highlights how partnerships between academia and international institutions can play a critical role in addressing complex global challenges.

By equipping future policymakers with advanced analytical tools and practical insights, the initiative aims to ensure that forced labour is not only better understood—but ultimately eradicated.