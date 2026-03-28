ILO Training in Uzbekistan Equips Farmers to Strengthen Cotton Farming and Labour Compliance

In a significant push to modernize cotton farming and strengthen labour compliance, the International Labour Organization (ILO) convened a two-day high-level training seminar in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan, bringing together farmers, policymakers, and experts to promote sustainable agriculture, safe labour practices, and financial resilience.

Held on 24–25 March 2026 under the Rise for Impact Project, the seminar aimed to equip farmers with practical tools to improve productivity while ensuring compliance with fundamental principles and rights at work (FPRW).

Strengthening Cotton Sector Reforms and Market Readiness

The seminar comes at a time when Uzbekistan is undergoing major reforms in its cotton sector, shifting toward:

Greater market liberalization

Improved transparency in value chains

Enhanced access to finance and subsidies

Participants received detailed guidance on:

Legal frameworks governing cotton production

Subsidy mechanisms and compliance requirements

Procedures for exchange trading and contract management

These reforms are designed to transition the sector toward a more competitive and globally integrated model.

Focus on Labour Standards and Worker Safety

A central theme of the training was the promotion of labour rights and occupational safety, particularly critical in labour-intensive cotton farming.

Key areas covered included:

Safe handling of agrochemicals and equipment

Protection of workers during peak harvesting seasons

Compliance with national laws and international labour standards

The emphasis on FPRW reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to ensure that cotton production is ethical, safe, and free from labour violations.

Climate-Smart Farming and Productivity Gains

Technical sessions provided hands-on training in:

Modern agrotechnologies

Efficient water management , crucial in water-scarce regions

Crop protection and plant care techniques

Experts shared practical solutions to:

Increase yields

Adapt to resource constraints , including water shortages

Improve resilience in the face of environmental challenges

Financial Literacy and Access to Credit

A major highlight was the focus on farm-level financial management, with farmers trained on:

Tracking costs and revenues

Improving financial planning

Using basic digital tools for decision-making

Sessions on financing introduced participants to:

Preferential loans and microcredit schemes

Strategies to improve creditworthiness

Access to formal financial institutions

New Agricultural Insurance Fund Boosts Risk Protection

Particular interest was generated around the newly established Agricultural Insurance Fund under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Farmers were introduced to:

Crop insurance mechanisms

Eligibility criteria and application processes

Risk mitigation tools to protect against climate and market shocks

This marks a significant step toward building financial resilience in agriculture, especially in a sector vulnerable to environmental risks.

Improving Supply Chains and Market Access

The seminar also addressed operational challenges, including:

Efficient procurement of inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and fuel

Storage and documentation practices

Access to domestic and export markets

Participants gained insights into:

Maximizing returns through better market positioning

Leveraging new trading platforms and export opportunities

Broad Participation and Knowledge Exchange

The event brought together:

50 farmers from Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions

Representatives of government, academia, and financial institutions

This mix ensured:

Exchange of practical field experiences

Alignment between policy, research, and on-ground implementation

Bridging Science, Policy, and Practice

Leading experts from agronomy, law, finance, and research institutions contributed, providing:

Scientific insights into seed quality and crop breeding

Legal guidance on farmers’ rights and obligations

Practical approaches to improving productivity and sustainability

From Training to Action: Planning the 2026 Season

The seminar concluded with a hands-on planning session, where farmers:

Developed production plans for the 2026 cotton season

Integrated lessons on: Agronomy Finance Labour standards Risk management



This practical approach ensured that knowledge gained could be directly applied in the upcoming farming cycle.

A Step Toward Sustainable and Responsible Cotton Production

The initiative highlights Uzbekistan’s broader transition toward:

Sustainable and high-productivity agriculture

Stronger compliance with international labour standards

Improved financial and institutional support for farmers

By combining technical training, financial tools, and labour protections, the programme aims to build a cotton sector that is not only more productive—but also ethical, resilient, and globally competitive.