UN Warns Palestinian Children Face Growing Protection Crisis

Palestinian children are becoming increasingly vulnerable as human rights organisations and humanitarian groups face mounting obstacles to carrying out their work in Gaza and the West Bank, according to a warning issued by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The Committee expressed deep concern over what it described as growing pressure on organisations that provide legal assistance, child protection services and human rights monitoring for Palestinian children and families living under difficult and often dangerous conditions. According to the Committee, restrictions placed on these groups are reducing their ability to support children at a time when protection needs are becoming more urgent.

Rights Groups Face Mounting Restrictions

The Committee strongly criticised recent measures that have labelled some human rights defenders and civil society organisations as terrorist entities. It said these actions have been accompanied by a range of restrictions that make it increasingly difficult for organisations to continue operating. Among the concerns raised are military raids, travel restrictions, financial sanctions, threats of arrest and the destruction of records. The Committee also pointed to reports of pressure being placed on international partners and supporters of these organisations.

These measures, it said, have created an environment in which many groups struggle to work safely or provide assistance to children and families seeking help. Several organisations have reportedly been forced to suspend activities, reduce services or limit operations because of ongoing threats, restrictions and reputational attacks.

Vital Support for Children at Risk

For decades, child rights organisations and human rights groups have played a central role in documenting violations affecting Palestinian children and providing legal and social support services. The Committee noted that many of these organisations have represented children in Israeli military courts, monitored child rights conditions and gathered evidence of alleged violations involving Palestinian minors. Their work has often served as an important source of accountability and protection for children living in areas affected by conflict and instability.

The Committee warned that if these organisations are unable to continue their activities, children may face even greater risks while opportunities to document and address violations become more limited. Without independent monitoring and advocacy, concerns about impunity and lack of accountability could increase, further weakening protections for vulnerable children.

Call for Protection and Accountability

The Committee urged Israeli authorities to remove restrictions affecting child rights defenders and humanitarian organisations operating in the occupied Palestinian territory, including both Gaza and the West Bank. It called for these groups to be allowed to carry out their work independently, safely and without interference.

The Committee also appealed to the international community to take stronger action in support of Palestinian children and to ensure accountability for actions targeting human rights defenders and civil society organisations. Referencing its General Comment No. 5, the Committee emphasised that non-governmental organisations and child rights coalitions play an essential role in promoting, protecting and monitoring children's rights. States, it said, should maintain constructive relationships with such organisations rather than creating barriers to their work.

The Committee acknowledged the efforts of child rights defenders who continue to assist Palestinian children despite significant risks and limited resources. It stressed that those working to protect children's rights should be supported and safeguarded, particularly in situations where children face heightened vulnerability and ongoing humanitarian challenges.