Beyond Job Creation: How Ghana's GWYESCO Could Strengthen Youth Employment and Enterprises

Ghana's launch of the Ghana Women and Youth Employment and Social Cohesion Programme (GWYESCO) represents more than another employment initiative, it is an attempt to address several structural challenges simultaneously. Backed by a US$71 million grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, the programme seeks to create over 28,000 direct jobs and 6,000 indirect jobs while strengthening technical education, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion for women and young people through 2029.

The initiative comes at a time when many African economies, including Ghana, are under pressure to generate quality employment for a rapidly growing youth population while maintaining economic stability. Rather than focusing only on short-term job creation, GWYESCO combines skills development, enterprise support, agricultural value chains and social cohesion into a single policy framework. This broader approach suggests that policymakers increasingly view employment as closely linked with education, productivity, financial access and regional stability.

From Fighting Unemployment to Building Economic Resilience

The programme has the potential to influence Ghana's economy beyond the number of jobs it directly creates. By investing in technical and vocational education, digital capabilities and artificial intelligence training, Ghana is attempting to prepare its workforce for changing labour market demands rather than relying solely on traditional employment sectors.

Support for women- and youth-owned micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) could also generate multiplier effects. Small businesses are significant contributors to employment in Ghana, and improving their access to finance, business advisory services and market opportunities could stimulate local economic activity, particularly if supported enterprises expand and hire additional workers.

The programme's emphasis on agribusiness, including poultry, fisheries, livestock and beekeeping, may also strengthen rural economies by diversifying income sources and improving agricultural value chains. If implemented effectively, these investments could reduce migration pressures from rural to urban areas while supporting domestic food production.

However, the programme alone is unlikely to resolve Ghana's employment challenges. Sustainable employment growth will ultimately depend on broader economic expansion, private-sector investment and continued demand for skilled labour.

A Policy Test for Ghana's Development Strategy

For policymakers, GWYESCO is likely to become an important measure of whether integrated employment programmes can deliver measurable economic outcomes.

The initiative aligns with Ghana's Big Push infrastructure programme and the government's 24-Hour Economy agenda, both of which aim to improve productivity and create employment opportunities. Rather than treating skills development, entrepreneurship and infrastructure as separate policy areas, GWYESCO attempts to connect them within a single implementation framework.

This creates both opportunities and responsibilities for government agencies.

If the programme successfully upgrades TVET institutions, improves access to finance and demonstrates sustained job creation, it could provide evidence supporting similar integrated employment policies in future national development strategies.

Conversely, policymakers will face increasing pressure to demonstrate accountability. Beyond announcing projected job numbers, they will need to show whether beneficiaries actually complete training, secure employment, establish viable businesses or increase incomes over time. Transparent monitoring, independent evaluation and regular public reporting may therefore become as important as programme delivery itself.

The initiative may also influence how future international development financing is structured, particularly if development partners view integrated employment programmes as more effective than isolated sector-specific interventions.

Why Stakeholders Have a Shared Interest in Success

The programme affects a broad network of stakeholders whose interests extend beyond direct beneficiaries.

For women and young people, the initiative offers opportunities to acquire market-relevant skills, improve financial literacy and access business financing that has traditionally been difficult to obtain. Better employment prospects could contribute to higher household incomes and greater economic participation.

Educational institutions, particularly TVET centres, stand to benefit from upgraded facilities and expanded training programmes. Their success, however, will depend on whether curricula remain aligned with evolving labour market requirements and whether graduates possess skills that employers actually demand.

The private sector may also benefit if the programme produces a more skilled workforce while strengthening supplier networks through MSME development. Businesses could gain access to better-trained employees and new entrepreneurial partners, particularly within agriculture and related industries.

For development partners such as the African Development Bank, GWYESCO serves as an opportunity to demonstrate that development finance can support long-term economic transformation rather than temporary employment schemes. Positive outcomes could strengthen confidence in similar investment models across other African countries.

Communities in Northern Ghana, where the programme incorporates peacebuilding and climate adaptation measures, may benefit if economic inclusion contributes to improved livelihoods and reduced socioeconomic disparities.

Implementation Will Determine Whether Ambition Becomes Impact

While the programme's objectives are comprehensive, its long-term impact will depend less on funding announcements than on implementation.

One challenge will be ensuring coordination among government ministries, technical institutions, financial service providers and local implementing agencies. Employment programmes involving multiple institutions often encounter delays if responsibilities are unclear or monitoring systems are weak.

Another consideration is whether business financing reaches entrepreneurs with viable growth potential while maintaining transparency and accountability. Access to finance alone does not guarantee successful enterprises unless accompanied by mentoring, market access and business support.

The labour market itself also presents uncertainty. Training thousands of young people is only one part of the equation; the economy must generate sufficient demand for skilled workers and new businesses. Otherwise, improved qualifications may not translate into sustainable employment.

Regional equity will also require close attention. Since the programme includes vulnerable communities in Northern Ghana, policymakers will likely be expected to demonstrate that resources are distributed fairly and that benefits extend beyond major urban centres.

Ultimately, GWYESCO represents both an opportunity and a policy test. If implementation delivers measurable improvements in employment, enterprise growth and workforce skills, it could strengthen Ghana's broader economic transformation agenda while providing a model for integrated youth employment programmes elsewhere in Africa. If outcomes fall short of expectations, however, the programme will reinforce a recurring development challenge: creating lasting jobs requires not only investment in people but also sustained economic conditions that allow those skills and businesses to thrive.