UN Calls for Greater Global Support as Afghan Return Crisis Grows

The United Nations has urged the international community to step up financial and development support for Afghanistan as millions of Afghans continue returning home, placing enormous pressure on communities already struggling with poverty, unemployment and climate-related hardships. The appeal came from UN Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih following their joint visit to the country, where they witnessed the growing challenges facing returnees and the communities receiving them.

Since 2023, more than six million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan, including around 2.9 million during 2025 alone. The pace has remained high this year, with more than 750,000 people already returning, while another 2.5 million are expected to arrive by the end of 2026. The rapid movement of people is creating fresh demands for housing, employment, healthcare, education and other essential services in areas that already have limited resources.

The two UN leaders warned that shrinking international assistance and fading global attention could make an already difficult situation much worse. They stressed that continued investment is essential not only to address immediate humanitarian needs but also to help Afghanistan move towards economic recovery and greater stability.

UN programmes help returnees rebuild their lives

During their visit, the UN officials travelled to Mazar-e-Sharif, where they met local authorities and visited projects supported by the United Nations. They observed programmes providing legal identity documentation, livelihood support, psychosocial care, protection services, access to finance for small businesses and basic community services that help returning families begin rebuilding their lives.

Alexander De Croo said returning home marks the beginning of a new journey rather than the end of displacement, explaining that people need opportunities to earn an income, access essential services and rebuild secure futures. He said investments made through UN-supported programmes are already producing positive results and could have an even greater impact if international donors expand their support.

One major challenge facing returnees is the lack of official documentation. Many Afghans who spent years outside the country no longer possess legal identity papers connecting them to Afghanistan. Fewer than half of those returning currently have the necessary documents required to access public services, employment opportunities and other forms of assistance. UNDP and UNHCR are working together to expand access to legal identity documents so families can integrate more easily into their communities.

The agencies continue supporting returnees from the moment they cross the border, helping with immediate protection needs before assisting with long-term reintegration, employment opportunities, community development and local economic recovery.

Women's participation seen as vital to Afghanistan's future

Barham Salih said humanitarian assistance remains essential because nearly half of Afghanistan's population still depends on aid, while millions more returnees are expected over the coming months. He explained that emergency support alone will not be enough, adding that lasting recovery depends on creating opportunities that allow all Afghans to contribute to rebuilding the country.

The two UN leaders also raised the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls during meetings with Afghanistan's de facto authorities. They emphasised that women play a central role in strengthening families, supporting communities and driving economic recovery. They also called for female humanitarian workers to have unrestricted access so they can continue delivering assistance to women and girls, including newly arrived returnees.

Afghanistan remains one of the world's most fragile economies, with agriculture supporting much of the population despite increasing climate pressures. Conditions remain especially difficult for recent returnees, with 92 percent unable to meet their basic needs. Employment opportunities are extremely limited in provinces receiving large numbers of returnees, where only three percent of people have formal jobs while most depend on temporary or casual work for survival.

The United Nations believes that expanding access to employment, legal identity, education, healthcare and community support will not only help returning families regain stability but also strengthen Afghanistan's prospects for long-term recovery and reduce the risk of renewed displacement in the future.