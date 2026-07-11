UN Women Warns Aid Cuts Are Pushing Crisis Support to the Brink

Women-led organizations working in some of the world's most dangerous humanitarian crises are facing an unprecedented funding crisis, leaving millions of women and girls without essential support, according to a new UN Women report.

The report, Beyond the Breaking Point, reveals that at least one million women and girls have lost access to critical services since January 2025 after record declines in official development assistance. Based on responses from 855 women-led and women's rights organizations across 52 conflict- and crisis-affected countries, the findings paint a troubling picture of shrinking resources at a time when humanitarian needs continue to rise.

UN Women says these organizations are often the first to respond during emergencies and continue serving communities even after international attention fades, making their financial struggles particularly alarming.

Demand Rises as Services Continue to Shrink

The report shows that 84 percent of surveyed organizations have seen growing demand for their services since the beginning of 2025, while nearly nine out of ten say they can no longer meet the needs of the people seeking help. Around two in five organizations expect they may be forced to close, either temporarily or permanently, within the next year.

Many groups are keeping services alive through extraordinary personal sacrifices. Around 65 percent report that staff members are working without pay, while almost half say burnout among employees is increasing. Mental health challenges are also becoming more severe, with 88 percent of organizations reporting worsening emotional wellbeing among the women and girls they support.

The impact is already being felt across communities. Half of the organizations have introduced waiting lists or have started turning away women and girls because they lack the resources to help everyone. More than 90 percent report rising poverty among those they serve, while 82 percent have witnessed increasing numbers of girls leaving school.

Support Systems Under Growing Pressure

The report also highlights the growing risks facing women and girls in conflict zones. Eighty-six percent of organizations say gender-based violence has increased in their communities, while 62 percent report that safe spaces for survivors have either disappeared or been significantly reduced. UN Women notes that conflict-related sexual violence doubled during 2025, even as services designed to protect survivors continue to weaken.

Remote and conflict-affected communities are being hit especially hard, with nearly two-thirds of organizations already reducing services in difficult-to-reach areas. The report also warns that funding shortages are affecting long-term progress, with one in five organizations suspending programmes that promote women's leadership and gender equality, and more than half reporting declining participation of women in community decision-making.

UN Women is calling on governments and donors to restore and strengthen financial support for women-led organizations, saying they remain indispensable first responders and essential partners in humanitarian relief, peacebuilding and recovery efforts.