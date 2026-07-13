How IFC's Karot Labour Action Plan Could Reshape Pakistan's Investment and Infrastructure Future

The International Finance Corporation's (IFC) approval of a Management Action Plan for Pakistan's Karot Hydropower Project marks more than a response to labour-related complaints during construction. It reflects a broader shift in how international development finance institutions evaluate infrastructure investments. While the Karot project remains a key renewable energy asset supplying electricity to an estimated 3.8 million residential customers, the findings of the Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO) demonstrate that social safeguards and labour rights are becoming as critical as engineering performance and environmental outcomes. For Pakistan, the development carries implications that extend beyond one hydropower project, influencing the country's investment climate, policy priorities and future access to international development finance.

From Clean Energy Success to ESG Accountability

The Karot Hydropower Project is widely regarded as an important contribution to Pakistan's energy transition, helping diversify electricity generation through renewable sources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. However, the CAO investigation concluded that IFC did not fully assess labour-related risks before investing and did not adequately supervise labour issues such as discrimination, freedom of association and employment conditions during construction.

Although the investigation did not identify harm related to occupational health and safety or worker grievance supervision, it reinforces an emerging global expectation that infrastructure projects must meet comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards rather than focusing solely on financial viability or climate benefits.

For Pakistan, this means future infrastructure projects financed by multilateral development banks and international investors are likely to undergo closer scrutiny of labour practices from project design through implementation. The country's ability to demonstrate compliance with international social safeguards could become an increasingly important factor in attracting climate finance, renewable energy investment and large-scale infrastructure funding.

What It Means for Pakistan's Policymakers

The Karot case serves as an important policy lesson for Pakistan's federal and provincial authorities responsible for labour regulation, energy development and investment promotion.

First, policymakers may need to strengthen labour oversight mechanisms in infrastructure projects involving international financing. Better coordination between labour departments, environmental regulators, project developers and international financiers could reduce compliance risks before they escalate into formal investigations.

Second, Pakistan's ambition to expand renewable energy capacity and attract foreign direct investment increasingly depends on maintaining investor confidence. International lenders are placing greater emphasis on ESG performance, meaning labour governance is becoming an economic issue as well as a social one. Strengthening labour inspection systems, ensuring transparent grievance mechanisms and enforcing workplace protections may improve Pakistan's competitiveness in securing concessional finance and private investment.

Third, the case highlights the need for stronger institutional capacity to monitor contractors and subcontractors. Large infrastructure projects often involve multiple layers of contractors, making consistent implementation of labour standards challenging. Policymakers may therefore consider integrating stronger compliance requirements into procurement frameworks and project approval processes.

The findings also offer an opportunity rather than solely a criticism. By responding proactively to lessons from Karot, Pakistan can demonstrate its commitment to improving governance standards while supporting sustainable infrastructure development.

Why Stakeholders Across the Economy Should Pay Attention

The implications extend well beyond IFC and the Karot project.

For project developers and construction companies, future internationally financed projects are likely to require more robust labour management systems, stronger documentation and regular monitoring throughout construction. Compliance will increasingly become part of project risk management rather than simply a legal obligation.

For workers, the Management Action Plan offers expanded grievance mechanisms, improved employment procedures and greater emphasis on non-discrimination and freedom of association. Former workers also receive an opportunity to raise unresolved employment concerns through a grievance process that will remain open for twelve months, potentially strengthening confidence in workplace accountability.

International investors and lenders may view the case as evidence that accountability mechanisms within development finance institutions are functioning as intended. While investigations may initially raise concerns, effective corrective actions can reduce long-term reputational and operational risks, making investments more resilient.

Civil society organizations and labour representatives may also gain greater influence in monitoring future projects, as worker engagement and stakeholder consultation become increasingly integrated into project oversight.

The Bigger Test Is Implementation, Not Investigation

The long-term significance of the Karot case will depend less on the CAO's findings than on how effectively IFC, project operators and Pakistani institutions implement the agreed reforms.

IFC has introduced new labour risk assessment tools, expanded staff training and recruited additional labour specialists for future investments, while the CAO will continue monitoring implementation through periodic progress reports. These institutional changes suggest that labour governance is becoming a permanent feature of project supervision rather than a one-time response to complaints.

For Pakistan, successful implementation could strengthen confidence among multilateral development banks, climate finance institutions and private investors that the country can deliver infrastructure projects meeting international environmental and social standards. Conversely, if similar labour concerns continue to emerge in future projects, financing costs could rise, due diligence processes may become more stringent and project approvals could take longer.

The Karot Hydropower Project therefore represents more than a renewable energy investment. It illustrates how the global development finance landscape is evolving, where project success is increasingly measured through a combination of clean energy generation, financial sustainability and protection of workers' rights. For Pakistan, adapting to these evolving expectations could enhance its position as a destination for responsible infrastructure investment while improving governance standards across future development projects.