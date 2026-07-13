Swift Justice: Government's Resolute Response to Ram Temple Donation Scandal

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, commends the government for swift legal action in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. He emphasizes the unwavering faith of devotees despite the scandal and highlights successful arrests due to prompt government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:37 IST
Swift Justice: Government's Resolute Response to Ram Temple Donation Scandal
Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi litigant Iqbal Ansari lauded the government for its expedited response to the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, asserting that swift legal measures have reaffirmed the faith of devotees. Speaking to ANI, Ansari commended the arrests of the accused, attributing this to effective government intervention by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting Ayodhya's religious significance, Ansari remarked that the city's diverse cultural and religious harmony remains untouched, even amidst allegations of misappropriation. The government's prompt action has ensured that those responsible are now behind bars, he added.

The ongoing investigation has stirred political debates nationwide, with a Special Investigation Team closely examining the embezzlement case. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is poised to review requests for an independent investigation into the allegations, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability.

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