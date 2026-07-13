Germany's Game-Changer: 50,000 Attack Drones for Ukraine

Germany is funding 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, marking a significant investment in combat drone capabilities by a Western government. The drones, particularly the Shrike FPV models by SkyFall, are equipped with Auterion's targeting software. The deal, worth €90 million, highlights increased Western support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST
Germany's Game-Changer: 50,000 Attack Drones for Ukraine
Drones, CCTV surveillance deployed (Photo/ANI)
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has committed to providing Ukraine with 50,000 attack drones, marking a major acquisition to bolster Kyiv's defense capabilities. This move signifies one of the largest drone purchases by a Western government.

Known as the Shrike drones, manufactured by Ukraine's SkyFall and equipped with software from U.S.-based Auterion, these unmanned vehicles are designed to autonomously engage moving targets. This hefty €90 million contract indicates heightened European support.

The Defense Ministries of both Ukraine and Germany declined to comment, citing security concerns. The Shrike drones have also caught international attention, featuring in a Pentagon competition aimed at enhancing military drone technology.

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