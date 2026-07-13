Tragedy Strikes: ACP's Wife Found Dead; POCSO Accused Commits Atrocities

In Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hemalatha, wife of ACP Chandrashekar, was found dead, prompting a police investigation. Separately, a POCSO Act accused in Rangareddy killed six members of two families before absconding, triggering a search operation. Authorities are probing both shocking incidents to uncover the full story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: ACP's Wife Found Dead; POCSO Accused Commits Atrocities
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are investigating the death of Hemalatha, the wife of Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekar, after she was discovered dead in her Alwal residence on Sunday evening. Hemalatha was found hanging, and local police confirmed they are probing the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

Meanwhile, an alarming case has emerged from Rangareddy district involving a POCSO Act accused, Raju Kumar. Allegedly, Kumar killed two families, including a minor victim and his own family, before fleeing the scene. The shocking incident has prompted a police search operation as they work to apprehend Kumar.

The victims' bodies from both incidents have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Authorities are actively investigating these tragic events to determine the motives and circumstances involved. Both cases have sent ripples of concern through their communities.

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