Hyderabad Cop Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
A Hyderabad police officer was suspended and faces charges following a viral video showing him allegedly allowing a minor to drive, causing a traffic jam. The incident prompted swift police action and disciplinary measures. In a separate incident, the wife of another police officer was found dead, prompting further investigations.
- Country:
- India
A police officer in Hyderabad has been suspended and charged following the release of a video allegedly capturing him permitting his minor granddaughter to drive on a bustling road. The footage, which has quickly gained traction on social media, led to an uproar over road safety violations.
The event unfolded on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda road, triggering significant congestion and sparking public outcry. Eyewitnesses claim the officer, identified as Pujari Thirupathi, defended his actions when confronted by locals, exacerbating the public backlash.
In response, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have initiated legal proceedings against Thirupathi, citing multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, Telangana DGP CV Anand has mandated Thirupathi's suspension and a departmental inquiry.
This controversy coincides with a separate tragedy in Malkajgiri, where Hemalatha, the wife of a local police officer, was found deceased at her home. Her husband, ACP Chandrashekar, serves in Hyderabad's Charminar area. The police are actively investigating the circumstances of her death to establish the cause.
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