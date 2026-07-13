Hyderabad Cop Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A Hyderabad police officer was suspended and faces charges following a viral video showing him allegedly allowing a minor to drive, causing a traffic jam. The incident prompted swift police action and disciplinary measures. In a separate incident, the wife of another police officer was found dead, prompting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:38 IST
Hyderabad Cop Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Visual from the spot (Photo/ X@CYBTRAFFIC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer in Hyderabad has been suspended and charged following the release of a video allegedly capturing him permitting his minor granddaughter to drive on a bustling road. The footage, which has quickly gained traction on social media, led to an uproar over road safety violations.

The event unfolded on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda road, triggering significant congestion and sparking public outcry. Eyewitnesses claim the officer, identified as Pujari Thirupathi, defended his actions when confronted by locals, exacerbating the public backlash.

In response, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have initiated legal proceedings against Thirupathi, citing multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, Telangana DGP CV Anand has mandated Thirupathi's suspension and a departmental inquiry.

This controversy coincides with a separate tragedy in Malkajgiri, where Hemalatha, the wife of a local police officer, was found deceased at her home. Her husband, ACP Chandrashekar, serves in Hyderabad's Charminar area. The police are actively investigating the circumstances of her death to establish the cause.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026