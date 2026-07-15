Cambodia Moves Closer to Its First Occupational Safety Law

Cambodia has moved another step towards creating its first comprehensive Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Law after a major consultation in Phnom Penh brought together government officials, employers, workers and development partners to review the latest draft. The meeting, held on 8 July 2026, was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), reflecting a shared commitment to improving workplace safety across the country.

Around 200 participants examined the proposed legislation to ensure it addresses Cambodia's workplace realities while meeting internationally recognised labour standards. The draft law has been developed to strengthen worker protection across different sectors and provide a clearer legal framework for occupational safety and health.

New legislation seeks to modernise workplace safety standards

Labour and Vocational Training Minister Heng Sour, who also chairs the National Committee for Occupational Safety and Health, said the government considers safe and healthy workplaces an essential part of decent work and sustainable economic development. He explained that the proposed law combines and updates more than 20 existing occupational safety and health regulations into a single legal framework, making it easier to implement and enforce.

According to the minister, the legislation is expected to improve labour productivity, strengthen Cambodia's competitiveness and bring national regulations closer to regional and international practices. He also stressed that effective implementation will depend on close cooperation between government institutions, employers and workers so that the law delivers meaningful improvements rather than remaining only on paper.

The draft has been designed to align with key International Labour Organization conventions, including the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No. 155), and the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187), reinforcing Cambodia's efforts to build a stronger workplace protection system.

Sub-headline 3: ILO backs risk-based approach and continued cooperation

The International Labour Organization welcomed the progress made during the drafting process, describing the proposed legislation as a significant step in building a stronger national occupational safety system.

ILO National Coordinator in Cambodia Tun Sophorn said a resilient safety and health system depends on solid legislation, capable institutions, effective enforcement and constructive social dialogue between all stakeholders. He also reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting Cambodia throughout the law's development and future implementation.

Employers' and workers' representatives also voiced their backing for the draft, highlighting that workplace safety can only improve through continuous cooperation between businesses, employees and public authorities.

Presenting the ILO's technical review of the draft, Senior Occupational Safety and Health Specialist Dr Yuka Ujita said the legislation has evolved considerably through repeated consultations. She noted that it now places strong emphasis on preventing workplace risks, promoting a culture of safety and maintaining a tripartite decision-making process involving government, employers and workers.

The consultation formed part of the ILO–Japan project, "Promoting a Safe and Healthy Working Environment in Thailand and Cambodia," which is funded by the Government of Japan and supports efforts to strengthen occupational safety standards across the region.