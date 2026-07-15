Scam Empire: The Royal Hill Casino Controversy

A Cambodian gambling empire, Lim Heng Group, is linked to a property used for large-scale scams and human trafficking. Although no direct involvement in crimes was found, actions taken by the group have come under scrutiny. Operations at the casino property allegedly involve trafficking victims conducting various scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:30 IST
Scam Empire: The Royal Hill Casino Controversy
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

A Cambodian tycoon’s gambling empire is allegedly linked to a compound used for major scams and human trafficking operations, Reuters reports. The Lim Heng Group leased high-priced accommodations near its casino on the Thai-Cambodian border, which were later used for impersonating international police stations and banks to defraud victims globally.

No evidence currently ties Lim Heng Group directly to human trafficking or fraud activities at the site, though questions about their awareness persist. Prosecutors may charge landlords if they were aware of their properties being used illegally. Cambodian authorities aim to dismantle scam centers, yet describe the Royal Hill site merely as a hotel.

Scams and trafficking at Royal Hill have attracted international attention. The Cambodian government claims to be investigating, while pressure mounts on the Thai military to return seized locations for further scrutiny. The question of the extent of Lim Heng’s alleged involvement remains open, contributing to ongoing regional tensions.

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