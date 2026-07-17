UNDP and Korea launch $50 million recovery programme for crisis-hit nations

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of the Republic of Korea have launched the second phase of the Relief, Employment and Vital Infrastructure for the Vulnerable in Emergencies (R.E.V.I.V.E.) initiative, a $50 million programme that will help millions of people rebuild their lives in countries affected by conflict and humanitarian crises. Running from July 2026 to July 2027, the initiative is expected to benefit around 3.8 million people, including 1.35 million direct beneficiaries and 2.5 million indirect beneficiaries, across Afghanistan, the State of Palestine (Gaza), Myanmar, Sudan, South Sudan and Syria. The programme also leaves room to expand into other countries facing emerging crises.

Rebuilding communities beyond emergency aid

The new phase focuses on restoring essential infrastructure, creating emergency jobs, supporting livelihoods and helping local economies recover while strengthening the capacity of local institutions to lead rebuilding efforts.

UNDP said growing global crises are lasting longer and becoming more complex, while humanitarian funding continues to fall short of rising needs. Investing in early recovery gives communities the chance to rebuild before prolonged instability takes hold and reduces dependence on emergency assistance.

Shoko Noda, Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau, said communities need opportunities to restore livelihoods, rebuild public services and restart local economies as early as possible to create a stronger path toward recovery.

Building on strong first-year results

The second phase follows the achievements of R.E.V.I.V.E. Phase I, implemented between July 2025 and June 2026, which delivered large-scale recovery support across several crisis-affected regions.

During its first year, the programme cleared more than 719,000 tonnes of debris, rehabilitated over 10,000 community infrastructure assets, improved shelter for more than 52,000 people, expanded access to essential services for over 508,000 people, and supported better livelihood opportunities for more than 73,000 people.

Phase II extends the programme into Sudan and South Sudan for the first time, connecting infrastructure rehabilitation with employment opportunities, livelihood restoration and community-led recovery planning.

Technology to strengthen recovery efforts

A key feature of the new programme is the use of AI-powered RAPIDA assessments, which will help identify the areas most in need of support and guide faster, more targeted recovery interventions. By combining technology with local planning and investment, UNDP and the Republic of Korea hope to strengthen resilience in some of the world's most vulnerable communities while helping families rebuild their futures through jobs, restored services and stronger local economies.