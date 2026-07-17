Iranian Strikes Hit Kuwait's Power Station: A Crisis Unfolds

An Iranian attack targeted one of Kuwait's power generation and water desalination stations, resulting in significant damage and a temporary power disruption, authorities announced Friday.

The fire caused by the assault was swiftly controlled by firefighters, while technical teams are currently evaluating the extent of the damage, ensuring the station's safety, and striving to restore the disabled power units swiftly, according to the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

This incident was part of a broader series of Iranian attacks aimed at U.S. facilities in the Middle East, including a notable direct assault in Syria, after consecutive nights of U.S. military strikes on Iranian bases.