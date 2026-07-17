Iranian Strikes Hit Kuwait's Power Station: A Crisis Unfolds

A Kuwaiti power and desalination station was hit by an Iranian attack, causing damage and a temporary disruption in electricity services. Authorities managed to control a resulting fire and are working to restore functionality. Iran's strikes were part of a series of attacks on U.S. facilities in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:18 IST
Iranian Strikes Hit Kuwait's Power Station: A Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

An Iranian attack targeted one of Kuwait's power generation and water desalination stations, resulting in significant damage and a temporary power disruption, authorities announced Friday.

The fire caused by the assault was swiftly controlled by firefighters, while technical teams are currently evaluating the extent of the damage, ensuring the station's safety, and striving to restore the disabled power units swiftly, according to the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

This incident was part of a broader series of Iranian attacks aimed at U.S. facilities in the Middle East, including a notable direct assault in Syria, after consecutive nights of U.S. military strikes on Iranian bases.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026