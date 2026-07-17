Iranian Strikes Hit Kuwait's Power Station: A Crisis Unfolds
A Kuwaiti power and desalination station was hit by an Iranian attack, causing damage and a temporary disruption in electricity services. Authorities managed to control a resulting fire and are working to restore functionality. Iran's strikes were part of a series of attacks on U.S. facilities in the Middle East.
- Country:
- Iran
An Iranian attack targeted one of Kuwait's power generation and water desalination stations, resulting in significant damage and a temporary power disruption, authorities announced Friday.
The fire caused by the assault was swiftly controlled by firefighters, while technical teams are currently evaluating the extent of the damage, ensuring the station's safety, and striving to restore the disabled power units swiftly, according to the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.
This incident was part of a broader series of Iranian attacks aimed at U.S. facilities in the Middle East, including a notable direct assault in Syria, after consecutive nights of U.S. military strikes on Iranian bases.