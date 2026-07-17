How Nepal's Digital Payment Strategy Can Drive MSME Growth, Trade and Economic Competitiveness

Nepal's digital payments ecosystem is evolving from a financial inclusion initiative into a strategic tool for trade, investment, and economic growth, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) program, with research support from Access Partnership Ltd. The report argues that while Nepal has made impressive progress in expanding digital banking and mobile payments, the next stage of development will depend on stronger payment infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and cross-border connectivity. These improvements could help the country boost exports, attract investment, improve financial inclusion, and strengthen its position as it prepares to graduate from Least Developed Country status in 2026.

Digital Payments Are Transforming Nepal's Economy

Nepal has achieved remarkable progress in digital finance over the past decade. Adult transaction account ownership increased from 34% in 2014 to 60% in 2024, while mobile banking users surged from 1.1 million in 2020 to 28.2 million in 2025. Mobile wallet users also expanded rapidly from 6.2 million to 24.7 million during the same period.

The country's payment infrastructure has strengthened significantly through the National Payment Switch managed by Nepal Clearing House Limited. Retail transactions processed through the switch rose from 19 million in 2021 to 50.6 million in 2023, while merchants accepting QR payments jumped from around 280,000 in 2021 to 2.34 million by January 2025. These developments have made digital payments more accessible for consumers and businesses while laying the foundation for a modern digital economy.

Cross-Border Connectivity Can Boost Trade and Investment

The report identifies cross-border digital payments as Nepal's biggest economic opportunity. India accounts for more than 60% of Nepal's total trade, while remittances reached NRs1.52 trillion (about US$11 billion) in 2023, representing over 26% of GDP. Faster and cheaper payment systems could significantly reduce business costs, improve tourism, and simplify international transactions.

Nepal has already integrated parts of its payment system with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allowing Indian visitors to make QR payments at Nepali merchants. Daily transactions have increased from around 500 at launch to nearly 2,000 by early 2025, with cumulative payments reaching approximately NRs1.6 billion.

However, Nepali consumers still cannot use QR payments in India because commission structures remain unresolved. The report recommends completing this reciprocal payment system, developing dedicated payment corridors with India, Bangladesh and China, and introducing multicurrency payment solutions for tourism and remittances. These measures would improve regional trade while making Nepal more attractive for investors and international businesses.

MSMEs Need Better Digital Access to Drive Growth

Although digital payment adoption has expanded rapidly, the report warns that many businesses remain excluded. Nepal has more than 920,000 enterprises, nearly half of which operate informally. While around 90% of formal MSMEs have broadband access, fewer than 10% used electronic payments in 2023.

High collateral requirements averaging 130% of loan value, limited access to finance, transaction fees, cybersecurity costs, and weak digital skills continue to discourage small businesses from adopting digital technologies. Women and rural populations also remain behind in digital payment use, while internet access varies significantly across provinces.

For policymakers, expanding digital payments should be linked with MSME development, financial literacy, affordable credit, and digital infrastructure. Greater adoption would improve business transparency, increase tax compliance, strengthen supply chains, and create better access to formal finance for entrepreneurs.

Policy Reforms Will Determine Nepal's Digital Future

The report concludes that Nepal's biggest challenges are now regulatory and institutional rather than technological. Multiple payment operators continue to maintain separate systems, forcing banks and payment providers to connect individually with different platforms. This increases costs, limits interoperability, and creates inefficiencies for businesses.

ADB recommends completing the National Payment Switch, adopting common API standards, expanding the unified NEPALPAY QR framework, strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing foreign exchange regulations, improving anti-money laundering compliance, and introducing comprehensive personal data protection and consumer protection laws. It also calls for regulatory sandboxes to encourage fintech innovation, investments in offline payment technologies for remote areas, and stronger collaboration between regulators, banks, fintech firms and telecom operators.

For development partners, these reforms offer opportunities to finance digital infrastructure, strengthen regulatory capacity, improve cybersecurity, and support digital identity systems. For the private sector, expanding digital lending, payment gateways, merchant solutions, remittance technologies, artificial intelligence-based fraud detection, and cross-border payment services could open significant new markets. If Nepal successfully combines infrastructure investment with regulatory modernization and regional payment integration, digital payments could become a major driver of trade competitiveness, financial inclusion, private investment, and long-term economic development.