IFAD and South Sudan launch $41.8 million food security project

More than 110,000 people in South Sudan are set to benefit from a new US$41.8 million programme that will strengthen food production, improve rural livelihoods and help communities become more resilient to climate shocks. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of South Sudan have launched the Sustainable Agriculture Development Project (SADEP), which focuses on supporting farming and fisheries while tackling the underlying causes of food insecurity and rural poverty.

The initiative places local communities at the centre of development efforts, with special attention given to women, young people and other vulnerable groups living in some of the country's poorest and most climate-affected areas.

Project focuses on farming, fisheries and climate resilience

SADEP will invest in climate-resilient agriculture by improving sorghum production and strengthening the fisheries sector, two areas considered essential for boosting food security and creating new income opportunities.

The project will help reduce post-harvest losses while expanding farmers' and fishers' access to markets, financial services and agricultural support. It will also support South Sudan's ambition to become a fish-exporting country by 2027 through investments in sustainable fishing practices and modern production technologies. As part of that effort, key fisheries infrastructure, including landing sites, ice plants and storage facilities, will be rehabilitated to improve the handling and marketing of fish across the country.

Support extends to thousands of rural households

Around 18,700 households will receive additional support through government-led nutrition initiatives that promote the cultivation of nutrient-rich crops and encourage better natural resource management. The programme will also strengthen national and local institutions by providing technical training on seed production and fish handling while expanding agricultural extension services and improving rural infrastructure. Work will also include support for policies and planning frameworks that help communities adapt to climate change and strengthen long-term food production.

IFAD Country Director for South Sudan Caroline Mwongera said sustained investment remains essential in fragile settings where stronger food systems and resilient livelihoods can contribute to greater stability. She noted that SADEP places rural communities at the heart of efforts to build climate-resilient agriculture and improve food security.

Government seeks shift from aid to sustainable growth

South Sudan's Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, said the project supports the country's goal of moving away from humanitarian dependence by creating stronger and more productive food systems. He said the partnership with IFAD will empower farmers, fishers, women and young people to improve their livelihoods while creating opportunities to expand successful approaches across the country. Through investments in agriculture, fisheries and rural institutions, SADEP is expected to strengthen local economies while helping communities withstand future climate and economic challenges.