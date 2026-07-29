Bolivia Secures IMF Deal Amid Economic Crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a staff-level agreement with Bolivia, paving the way for a $1.9 billion financing program aimed at stabilizing the nation's ailing economy. Faced with a severe economic crisis, Bolivia seeks to rebuild foreign reserves and alleviate a dollar shortage that has hampered imports and fueled inflation.

This three-year agreement, pending approval from the IMF's Executive Board and Bolivia’s Congress, would mark the first multi-year IMF arrangement for the country since 2006. Despite the government’s expectation for a higher financial package, the terms reflect the outcomes of discussions between the IMF and Bolivia based on the country’s urgent financial needs.

Economic reforms are crucial for the success of the agreement. President Rodrigo Paz, who assumed office in November, has implemented significant measures to stabilize finances, including cutting fuel subsidies. However, these reforms sparked protests and roadblocks, challenging the government’s ability to rally support for the necessary fiscal adjustments.