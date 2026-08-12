UNESCO Urges Action: Afghan Girls Face Crisis With Education Ban

In a pressing call to action, UNESCO has highlighted Afghanistan as the only nation globally enforcing an education ban against girls and women beyond primary school. This, the organization warns, poses a serious threat of enduring damage to generations and risks squandering decades of growth.

The United Nations agency detailed that as of 2026, around 2.4 million Afghan girls are barred from classrooms due to policies enacted by the Taliban in 2021. These measures infringe on fundamental rights, particularly the right to education, UNESCO emphasized, potentially reversing two decades of progress in educational access.

UNESCO condemned this ongoing discrimination, pointing out that it not only threatens women's wellbeing but also accelerates poverty, with nearly half of Afghanistan's population already living below the poverty line. The ban affects not just girls, but also the educational system at large by creating teacher shortages and reducing the overall quality of education.

In response, UNESCO, supported by partners such as the Global Partnership for Education, European Union, and Canada, has initiated community-based learning to support those affected. Although these initiatives cannot fully substitute formal education, they have benefited nearly 70,000 learners, proving vital for dignity and resilience.

UNESCO urged the international community to address the plight of Afghan girls and women, insisting on their right to education and a future where they can freely shape their destinies. The agency calls for an immediate cessation of the ban, underscoring its role as a beacon of hope and empowerment amid adversity.