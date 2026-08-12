Power Outage and Oil Strikes Plunge Libya's Zawiya into Crisis

An attack on Libya's South Zawiya substation led to a wide power outage. The General Electricity Company reported that 700 MW of generation capacity is offline. Simultaneous drone strikes at nearby oil facilities further threaten operations, with potential force majeure declarations looming if violence persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:17 IST
Power Outage and Oil Strikes Plunge Libya's Zawiya into Crisis
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Power supply in southern Zawiya has been severely disrupted following an attack on the South Zawiya substation, causing extensive outages. The General Electricity Company of Libya noted that the attack has rendered over 700 megawatts of capacity unusable, affecting a significant portion of its total power generation potential.

In a related development, explosive-laden drone attacks targeted the Zawiya oil complex, exacerbating the situation. The complex, which houses Libya's largest operating refinery, has become the epicenter of renewed violence, impacting the oil industry's stability in the region.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation is on alert, warning of a potential declaration of force majeure if these attacks continue to threaten the country's energy assets. The unrest highlights escalating security challenges in this strategic OPEC member city.

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