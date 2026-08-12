Ukraine has pulled back on its drone strikes on oil tankers operating out of Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk following a request from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to reports from the Financial Times.

The request, made last month, signals U.S. concerns that Ukrainian actions might destabilize global oil markets and adversely affect American companies. Subsequently, Ukraine has agreed to target only Russian vessels or those carrying sanctioned cargos, steering clear of non-Russian ships and CPC oil infrastructure.

Despite attempts for comments, the White House, State Department, and Vice President Vance's office have not responded. This development highlights ongoing tensions in the region impacting Kazakhstan and major western oil players like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.