Patriotism at Risk: NHRC Probes Punjab's Border Schools

National Human Rights Commission member, Priyank Kanoongo, has voiced concerns over the non-observance of Independence Day in Punjab's border-area government schools. Notices demand an explanation from the state's Chief Secretary and seek detailed reports to ensure rectification and equal celebration opportunities for all students throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:40 IST
Patriotism at Risk: NHRC Probes Punjab's Border Schools
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised alarms over the lack of Independence Day celebrations in some of Punjab's government schools situated near the Pakistan border. According to NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, this failure violates children's rights outlined in the Constitution and the Flag Code of India.

Kanoongo described the state government's omission as a form of governmental neglect, suggesting it jeopardizes the fostering of patriotism among young students. Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, demanding an action report, and both the Union Education and Home Ministries have been alerted to intervene.

The NHRC detailed that particularly in rural, remote, and border areas, the lack of festivities might deprive children of civic opportunities. Investigations are called for to ensure celebrations are uniformly conducted across the state, with a report from the Punjab Government requested within four weeks.

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