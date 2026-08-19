Uttarakhand Welcomes Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Batch, Facilitating Pilgrims with Improved Safety Measures

The Uttarakhand government confirms the arrival of the ninth batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, with 48 members including cooks. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh outlines enhanced measures for affordability, safety, and connectivity. Cooperation between Indian and Chinese authorities ensures smooth passage via Lipulekh and Nathu La Passes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:43 IST
Uttarakhand Welcomes Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Batch, Facilitating Pilgrims with Improved Safety Measures
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (Photo: X@ChinaSpox_India). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand government announced that the ninth batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to enter India on August 19. This group, which comprises 48 individuals including three cooks from Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, marks an important milestone in the annual pilgrimage.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh detailed government initiatives aimed at ensuring the pilgrimage is affordable, accessible, and safe. In a response to BJD MP Sulata Deo's inquiry, Singh highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with state governments and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to facilitate seamless coordination and support.

The pilgrimage traverses two primary routes: the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. Singh emphasized the vital role of cooperation with Chinese authorities to ensure smooth operations, along with comprehensive medical screenings and enhanced road connectivity, to support the yatrīs' high-altitude journey.

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