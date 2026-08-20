Thai Manufacturers Strengthen Support for Women at Work

Manufacturing companies across Chonburi and other major industrial provinces in Thailand are looking at practical ways to make workplaces safer and more supportive for women, with maternity protection, care responsibilities and the prevention of violence and harassment emerging as key priorities. The discussion comes at an important time for Thailand's manufacturing sector, where retaining skilled workers and creating fair working conditions are becoming closely connected to productivity, workforce stability and the country's changing demographics.

More than 50 manufacturing companies, including businesses operating across Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), joined a workshop on labour rights and decent work for women in manufacturing. Each company sent representatives from both management and the workforce, bringing more than 120 participants together to discuss workplace challenges from different perspectives and identify practices that companies can realistically put into action.

Maternity Protection Becomes a Workforce Priority

Women working in Thailand's industrial sector can face several pressures during their careers, including unequal pay, workplace violence and harassment, limited support for care responsibilities and the challenge of balancing employment with pregnancy and childcare. These issues can influence whether women remain in their jobs, return after childbirth or have opportunities to progress into more senior positions.

Maternity protection has become especially relevant since Thailand increased statutory maternity leave from 98 days to 120 days, with the change taking effect on 7 December 2025. The reform allows companies to look beyond basic legal compliance and consider how their policies support women throughout their employment, including recruitment, pregnancy, maternity leave, returning to work and career development.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) recognizes maternity protection as an important part of decent work and gender equality. Protection during this period is not limited to providing time away from work because income security, health, job protection and a supportive return to employment can shape the wellbeing of mothers and their children while helping companies retain experienced employees.

Better Care Policies Can Help Companies Keep Skilled Workers

The workshop encouraged manufacturers to see maternity and care support as part of workforce planning rather than simply an employee benefit. Losing experienced employees can create recruitment expenses, training requirements and operational disruption, while policies that make it easier for workers to balance employment and family responsibilities can improve retention and strengthen relationships between employees and employers.

Participants explored practical measures ranging from maternity leave and childcare assistance to policies that create safer and more respectful workplaces. Group discussions gave management and worker representatives space to consider which approaches could work within different manufacturing environments and how existing practices could be expanded across industries.

ILO Country Office Director for Thailand, Cambodia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic Xiaoyan Qian stressed that women should not have to choose between building a family and maintaining a career, describing care as an investment in people, productivity and prosperity. Companies that provide meaningful support can put themselves in a stronger position to attract talent, retain trained employees and build a workforce capable of meeting future industrial needs.

This issue carries wider economic importance because Thailand is dealing with an ageing population and demographic change, increasing the need to make effective use of the country's available workforce. Helping more women remain economically active can support individual households while giving businesses access to a broader and more stable pool of skilled workers.

Chonburi Links Industrial Growth With Better Working Conditions

Chonburi sits at the centre of the Eastern Economic Corridor and has become one of Thailand's major locations for manufacturing investment. Provincial leaders are encouraging companies to view worker wellbeing as part of sustainable industrial development rather than treating economic expansion and labour standards as separate priorities.

Chonburi Deputy Governor Chaiyaporn Paepirormrat highlighted the province's focus on environmental and social development alongside industrial investment, noting that the quality of life and rights of workers remain important to Chonburi's development. The province hopes lessons from the workshop will help businesses strengthen labour standards and introduce practices that offer better support before and after childbirth.

Preventing violence and harassment was another central part of the discussions because a safe workplace can directly influence whether employees feel comfortable remaining in their jobs and pursuing career opportunities. Clear policies, accessible reporting systems, responsible management and a workplace culture built around respect can make manufacturing environments safer for women and the wider workforce.

The workshop was organized by the International Labour Organization through its EnhanceRights project, the Employers' Confederation of Thailand (ECOT) and the Chonburi Provincial Office of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW), with support from the Government of Japan.

For Thailand's manufacturing industry, the conversation points toward a broader definition of competitiveness. Modern factories depend not only on technology, investment and production capacity but also on people who can build careers without having to sacrifice family responsibilities, personal safety or fair treatment at work.