Africa’s Roads Are Taking Young Lives- and Costing Economies Billions

At a hospital near Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, ward after ward holds young men recovering from road crashes, many involving boda bodas, the motorcycle taxis that support daily transport and provide work across the region. Behind every injured rider is often a family facing lost income, expensive treatment and years of uncertainty because the person in the hospital may have been its main breadwinner.

Scenes like this are repeated across Africa, where road traffic injuries have become the leading cause of death among young people. More than 1.2 million people die in road crashes worldwide each year, while tens of millions suffer injuries, disabilities and emotional trauma. UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt describes the crisis as a "silent pandemic" because its enormous human impact receives far less attention than many other public health emergencies.

A preventable crisis is weakening African economies

Road crashes are estimated to cost many African countries between 3% and 5% of gross domestic product through medical expenses, lost productivity, property damage and pressure on public services. When economically active people are killed or left unable to work, households lose income, businesses lose employees, and national development slows.

Many governments have adopted road safety strategies and joined regional or international initiatives during the past decade, yet results remain uneven because policies are frequently underfunded, fragmented or never fully implemented. The solutions are already familiar: safer roads, responsible speed limits, stronger enforcement, seatbelt use, better vehicle standards and helmets that meet United Nations safety requirements.

The central problem is turning written commitments into measures that protect people every day. Political leadership, reliable funding and clear responsibility are needed to move successful pilot projects into nationwide programmes.

Rwanda shows how standards can become real protection

Rwanda records around 11.6 road deaths per 100,000 people, compared with more than 19 across much of the continent, according to Robert Lisinge. It has adopted UN helmet regulations, invested in testing equipment and created a certification system through the Rwanda Standards Board, helping riders identify helmets that meet recognised safety requirements.

Observational research in Rwanda found that 98.7% of motorcycle riders and passengers wore helmets, yet only 71% wore them correctly, while more than one-third of the helmets observed were visibly damaged. These findings show why certification, public education and consistent enforcement must accompany campaigns encouraging people to wear helmets.

A certified helmet costing about $20 can prevent death or severe head injury, making it one of the most affordable road safety tools available. Requiring every motorcycle purchase to include two approved helmets could expand access quickly while creating demand for local manufacturing, testing and distribution.

Road safety belongs at the centre of development planning

The UN Economic Commission for Africa can help countries treat safer roads as an investment in people and economic growth. Its convening role allows it to bring transport authorities, standards organisations, road safety agencies and finance ministries into the same discussions, where practical programmes can receive the political and financial support required for implementation.

ECA's partnership with the FIA Foundation on Rwanda's helmet programme shows how technical guidance and institutional cooperation can turn regulation into a working certification and testing system. Sharing Rwanda's experience across borders could help other countries adopt proven approaches without repeating every stage of trial and error.

Success should be measured through fewer deaths and serious injuries, not simply by counting strategies, meetings or regulations. Strong data systems and regional monitoring can reveal whether laws are enforced, roads are becoming safer and protective equipment is genuinely meeting approved standards.

Rapid urbanisation and rising motorcycle use could make Africa's road safety crisis worse, but that future is not unavoidable. Governments already have the knowledge and tools needed to save lives. What remains is the determination to fund proven solutions, enforce standards and treat every preventable road death as an urgent economic and human loss.